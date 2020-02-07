LouisvilleReport
Louisville winning streak stopped by Florida State

samdraut

Florida State women’s basketball ended Louisville’s 13-game winning streak, defeating the Cardinals 67-59 at the KFC Yum! Center Feb. 6. The Seminoles led by as many as 11 points early in the second half before Louisville tied the score, which Florida State answered with a 13-0 run to seal its fifth win over an AP Top 25 team this season.

Louisville struggled offensively throughout the game, shooting 34 percent from the field and making just 3 of 16 shots from behind the arc. The Cardinals (21-2 overall, 10-1 in the ACC) suffered scoring droughts of four and five minutes. 

Dana Evans scored a team-high 18 points along with six assists while Bionca Dunham added 14 points for Louisville.

Kiah Gillespie finished with a game-high 25 points and Nicki Ekhomu had 18 points for Florida State.

Louisville missed its first six shots and didn’t score until Bionca Dunham made a baseline jumper three-and-a-half minutes into the game. Florida State went on a scoring drought that lasted nearly three minutes to end the first quarter, but Louisville couldn’t capitalize. Elizabeth Dixon hit a game-tying basket on a drive with a minute left in the opening period.

Nicki Ekhomu hit a 3-pointer to cap an 11-0 run to give Florida State a double-digit advantage. Dunham ended a Louisville scoring drought that lasted more than five minutes.

Evans had a steal and was fouled on a transition layup, completing a three-point-play to bring Louisville within seven points, but Ekhomu made a jumper with two seconds left in the first half to extend Florida State’s lead to 26-17.

The Cardinals shot 24.1 percent from the field in the first half.

Dunham scored four points during a 6-0 run to bring Louisville within two points midway through the third quarter. Evans had assists on back-to-back possessions to end the third quarter, finding Yacine Diop and Dunham to cut Louisville’s deficit to 42-40 heading into the final 10 minutes.

Kylee Shook scored on the opening possession of the fourth quarter to tie the game.

Ekhomu, Nausia Woolfolk and Kiah Gillespie each hit a shot from behind the arc as Florida State went on a 13-0 run to take a 55-42 lead during a four-minute Louisville scoring drought.

The Cardinals showed some late life, going on a 7-0 run in a minute capped by a 3-pointer by Evans on an assist from Jazmine Jones to bring Louisville’s deficit to 57-50 with 2:33 left. Jones had an offensive rebound and put-back to bring Louisville within six points, but Ekhomu made two free throws on the ensuing Florida State possession. 

