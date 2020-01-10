Louisville dominates Miami for seventh straight win

Louisville women’s basketball controlled both ends of the floor in an 87-41 victory over Miami in Coral Gables Jan. 9, the Cardinals seventh straight win. Louisville shot 55.6 percent from the field, outrebounded Miami by 16 and limited the hosts to shooting 20.3 percent from the field.

Dana Evans scored a team-high 16 points as four Cardinals scored in double figures. Yacine Diop went 7 of 9 from the field for 15 points. Kylee Shook finished with 14 points and eight rebounds while Jazmine Jones added 10 points.

Miami’s leading scorer and rebounder, Beatrice Mompremier, did not play for the second straight game due to a foot injury. Brianna Jackson scored a team-high 13 points for Miami.

Shook scored Louisville’s first seven points as the Cardinals took a 9-0 lead four minutes into the game. Miami didn’t score until Jackson made a free throw with 4:24 left in the first quarter.

Miami didn’t make a field goal in the first quarter, allowing Louisville to take a double-digit lead early. Jacaira Allen made a jumper for Miami’s first field goal with 7:39 left in the second quarter, but Louisville answered as Evans made a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer on consecutive possessions for a 27-9 advantage.

Louisville led by 21 points at halftime after Miami went 3 of 26 from the field in the first half.

The Cardinals finished with 50 points in the second half, outscoring Miami by 25 points after halftime.

Louisville (15-1) hosts Wake Forest Jan. 12 at the KFC Yum! Center.