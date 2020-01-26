Louisville dominates Pitt for 12th straight win

Louisville women’s basketball won its 12 straight game, defeating Pittsburgh 83-49 at the KFC Yum! Center Jan. 26. The Cardinals limited Pitt to shooting 29 percent from the field and forced 22 turnovers.

Dana Evans, Kylee Shook, Bionca Dunham and Elizabeth Balogun all scored 12 points for Louisville. Jazmine Jones added 11 points while Elizabeth Dixon scored 10 points.

Dayshanette Harris, who finished with a team-high 18 points, made a 3-pointer as Pitt scored seven of the game’s first 11 points, but Louisville answered with a 14-0 run to take control.

Dana Evans and Elizabeth Balogun made shots from behind the arc during the run while Pitt went more than five minutes without scoring. Kylee Shook capped the onslaught with a layup to give Louisville an 18-7 lead with 3:11 left in the first quarter.

After Louisville led by eight points to start the second quarter, Pitt’s struggles continued offensively, suffering a stretch making just 1 of 10 shots from the field. Bionca Dunham returned Louisville’s lead to double digits with a jumper.

Mykasa Robinson had an impactful sequence during a 9-0 Louisville run, making a pull-up jumper off a screen and then scoring in transition following a steal. Balogun made a shot to extend Louisville’s lead to 41-22 with 1:38 left in the second quarter.

Jones had a layup on an assist from Evans midway through the third quarter to cap an 8-0 run that extended Louisville’s advantage to 53-27. Balogun made a 3-pointer following an offensive rebound by Elizabeth Dixon as time expired in the third quarter to give Louisville a 31-point lead heading into the final 10 minutes.

Louisville’s lead grew to 40 points early in the fourth quarter as Robinson found Yacine Diop for a transition basket.