USA Women's National Team tops Louisville in Exhibition

Louisville women’s basketball struggled to slow USA Women’s National Team (USWNT) in an exhibition at the KFC Yum! Center Feb. 2, losing 97-54. Sunday’s game was the fifth and final exhibition against a college team as part of the USWNT’s collegiate tour in preparation for the 2020 Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo.

The Cardinals led by as many as six points in the first quarter before USWNT went on a 13-0 run in the second quarter for a double-digit advantage that was never relinquished. Louisville shot 36.7 percent from the field and had 25 turnovers.

Jazmine Jones scored a team-high 12 points while Dana Evans added 10 points for Louisville.

Sylvia Fowles finished with a game-high 16 points and Breanna Stewart added 13 points for USWNT. Angel McCoughtry, who is Louisville's all-time leading scorer and rebounder, had 11 points.

Yacine Diop scored on a drive and then assisted to Elizabeth Balogun for a 3-pointer from the wing to give Louisville a 14-13 lead with 4:20 left in the first quarter. Mykasa Robinson extended Louisville’s advantage to six points with a pull-up jumper.

After Louisville led by four points at the end of the first quarter, USWNT scored on three consecutive possessions to retake the lead to start the second quarter.

Breanna Stewart scored twice in transition and Angel McCoughtry had a layup during a 13-0 run that extend USWNT lead to 37-23. Louisville’s scoring drought that lasted for more than four-and-a-half minutes was ended on a 3-pointer by Jazmine Jones.

USWNT shot 30 percent from the field in the first 10 minutes, but finished the second quarter shooting 72.2 percent from the field while Louisville shot just 25 percent along with five turnovers.

Louisville couldn’t come any closer than 13 points as Balogun made a 3-pointer early in the third quarter.

USWNT scored the first nine points of the fourth quarter, capitalizing on transition opportunities to extend its lead to 24 points. Chelsea Gray had several no-look passes for layups during the run, which was ended by a basket by Evans.

Nneka Ogwumike had a steal and layup to cap a 12-0 run late in the fourth quarter for USWNT.