Louisville defeats Virginia Tech in regular season finale

samdraut

Louisville women’s basketball celebrated the careers of five seniors and defeated Virginia Tech 70-53 at the KFC Yum! Center March 1 in the final game of the regular season. After winning the regular season ACC title on Thursday, the Cardinals (27-3 overall, 16-2 in the ACC) never trailed in their sixth straight win.

Kylee Shook posted her fourth straight double-double, finishing with 15 points and 12 rebounds for Louisville. Jazmine Jones scored a team-high 18 points while Dana Evans added 11 points.

Evans and Elizabeth Balogun, who had each missed the previous two games recovering from an ankle injury, both played as reserves.

The Cardinals outscored the visitors by 11 points in the first quarter. Shook made a shot from behind the arc as Louisville scored the game’s first seven points.

Jones made a jumper to extend Louisville’s lead to 14-3 late in the first quarter.

Evans made a three-pointer three minutes into the second quarter to extend Louisville’s advantage to 16 points.

After an 8-0 Virginia Tech run, Shook scored in the paint to return Louisville’s lead to double digits. Yacine Diop scored as time expired in the first half for a 37-24 lead.

Louisville took its largest lead early in the fourth quarter when Mykasa Robinson made a jumper for a 23-point advantage. 

