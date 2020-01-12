Louisville women’s basketball extended its winning streak to eight games and remained undefeated with a 75-61 victory over Wake Forest at the KFC Yum! Center Jan. 12.

Dana Evans finished with 20 points and nine assists for Louisville. Jazmine Jones had 18 points and six rebounds. Kylee Shook added 12 points and eight rebounds.

After starting 1 of 4 from the field, Louisville got going offensively. Elizabeth Balogun, who finished with 10 points, and Dana Evans made 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions. Evans converted a three-point-play following a drive in the lane and on Wake Forest’s ensuing possession, Jones had a steal and scored in transition to give Louisville a 13-6 lead five minutes into the first quarter.

Wake Forest went on a five-minute scoring drought as Louisville went on a 14-0 capped by an offensive rebound and put-back from Kylee Shook to extend the lead to 19-6. Gina Conti ended the run with a 3-pointer from the wing for Wake Forest.

After trailing by 13 points in the first quarter, Wake Forest closed its deficit to two possessions by outscoring Louisville by six points in the opening three-and-a-half minutes of the second quarter. Alexandria Scruggs made a 3-pointer to cut Louisville’s lead to 23-19, but Evans answered on the ensuing possession with a shot from behind the arc.

Louisville ended the first half on a 10-0 run as Evans found Jones for alley-oop layup on the final possession of the second quarter for a 38-23 advantage.

Kylee Shook scored on consecutive possessions to begin the second half to extend Louisville’s lead to 19 points, but Wake Forest answered with an 11-2 run capped by a baseline jumper from Alex Sharp. Balogun made a 3-pointer with 5:24 left in the third quarter to end Wake Forest’s run.

Wake Forest scored six unanswered points to cut Louisville’s advantage to seven points late in the third quarter. Louisville got out in transition on back-to-back possession, Jones finding Yacine Diop for a layup and then Mykasa Robinson scored to give Louisville a 55-44 lead.

Louisville made four straight field goals early in the fourth quarter to extend its lead to 14 points. Jones scored twice in 14 seconds on drives into the lane that ended with layups.

The Cardinals maintained their double-digit lead in the final five minutes.