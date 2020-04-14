Louisville Report
Relationships & Trust helped speed up Charles Minlend's commitment to Louisville

Matthew McGavic

At the time that San Francisco graduate transfer Charles Minlend was trimming his list down to his final seven schools, there wasn't much of a need for him from the Cardinals, so it wasn't exactly a shock to see Louisville not listed among the finalists.

Arizona, Arkansas, Butler, BYU, Gonzaga, Indiana and Mississippi State were among the lucky seven that Minlend announced on the evening of Apr. 8. But it didn't take long for the wheels to start turning in Louisville's favor.

The very next day on Apr. 9, Louisville signee Jay Scrubb announced that he was indeed staying the NBA Draft process and forgoing his time as a Cardinal. All of a sudden, a need for Minlend's services emerged and Louisville's recruitment of him shifted into overdrive.

"The recruitment with Louisville came really quickly," Minlend told Louisville Report. "They didn’t have a need for me before I made my list but I didn’t want that to be a reason I wouldn’t consider them."

Despite getting into the mix much later than the schools that had made his top seven, prior relationships played a key role in his commitment. Assistant coach Dino Gaudio was the first to reach out to him, telling Jamie Shaw of the Absolute Basketball Experience that he had known him from his time as the Wake Forest head coach, as he is good friends with Gaudio's former player Ish Smith. He also told Shaw that he knew current Louisville head coach Chris Mack from his time at Xavier.

"I really trusted the coaching staff and my family and I had great relationships with people who knew them extremely well," Minlend told Louisville Report. "We heard nothing but good things about them and there was a clear need for someone like me to come in and contribute right away on the biggest stage and the best conference in the country. It was difficult to turn down."

The six-foot-four guard is now part of a surprisingly crowded backcourt, joining freshman David Johnson, and fellow grad transfer Carlik Jones. It will be a balancing act for head coach Chris Mack in terms of assigning minutes, but Minlend is confident that his skill set will allow him the opportunities to thrive.

"I think I can contribute really well and fit into Coach Mack’s system and style of play," he said. "My offensive versatility gives me a lot of opportunities to plug myself into different situations to help the team."

