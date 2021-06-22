Sports Illustrated home
Louisville Hosting '22 Target Rodney Rice for Official Visit

The long time target of the Cardinals is finally on campus for an official visit
(Photo of Rodney Rice: Jon Lopez - Nike)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has been fairly active out on the recruiting trail since the end of the mandatory dead period earlier this month. Prospects have come to campus for unofficial visits, numerous scholarship offers have been extended, and the staff has begun traveling to in-person scouting events.

But for the first time since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cardinals are hosting an official visitor. Rodney Rice, a shooting guard for Hyattsville (Mary.) DeMatha Catholic, is taking his official visit to Louisville starting Tuesday, June 22, and lasting until Thursday, June 24.

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound prospect has been a long time target of the Cardinals, and one of the top on their recruiting board. He was first offered by the staff in May of 2020 during the pandemic, and head coach Chris Mack & assistant coach Mike Pegues went to visit him during the DMV Live event this past weekend.

Listed as both a point guard and shooting guard by recruiting services, Rice possesses the abilities of both positions. He displays great lateral quickness and agility, while also being a top-tier outside shooter. He is a consensus top-100 prospect, and ranks as high as the No. 57 recruit in the nation according to Rivals.

The main competition Louisville is facing in the recruitment of Rice is coming from Alabama and Virginia Tech. Rice took an official visit to the Crimson Tide back on June 6, as well as an unofficial visit to Virginia Tech on June 1 - the first day after the dead period.

Louisville currently has one commitment in the Class of 2022: Tae Davis, a 6-foot-7, 220-pound small forward who is the brother of current Cardinal Dre Davis.

