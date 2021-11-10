Head Coaching Debut a 'Roller Coaster Ride' for Mike Pegues

The assistant coach for the Cardinals notched a season opening win in his debut as their acting head coach during Chris Mack's suspension.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - At just 43-years-old, Louisville assistant coach Mike Pegues already has a wealth of coaching experience. He has been an instrumental part of Chris Mack's success as a head coach, having spent 10 years (four at Louisville, six at Xavier) under his wing, also with brief stints at both VCU and his alma mater of Delaware.

It's only a matter of time before he lands his first permanent head coaching gig. But on Tuesday night, he got his first taste of what it is like to be the man in charge.

With Mack serving a six-game suspension to open the 2021-22 season, Pegues was designated as the acting head coach in his absence. He made his head coaching debut in Louisville's season opener against Southern, guiding the Cardinals to a 72-60 win.

The day before the game, Pegues told the media he felt a wide variety of emotions, ranging from nervousness and anxiety to that of elation and excitement. That didn't change when it came time to do battle with the Jaguars.

"I felt everything from shoot-around earlier this afternoon, to the pregame spiel, to when the ball went up, to all of their runs, to all of our mistakes," he said after the win. "It was a feeling like a roller coaster ride. That was for me, personally."

Pegues noted that the on-court product for Louisville was also like a roller coaster ride, particularly on the defensive end. While Southern was held to 30.9 percent from the floor, the Jaguars still were able to connect on eight three-pointers, including five in the first half to help keep things close.

Not only did Louisville allow their fair share of open looks out on the perimeter, they let Southern extend far too many possessions. The Jaguars hauled in 15 offensive rebounds, including eight by Damien Sears alone.

"I don't know if (Mack)'s TVs are cracked right now, but I wouldn't be surprised if at least one of them was watching the amount of threes that we gave up and some of the layups we gave up," Pegues quipped.

Even their new-look offense struggled to find its stride. Louisville only connected on 41.5 percent of their shots and 25.0 percent of their threes, while turning the ball over 19 times. The biggest surprise was the frontcourt's inability to haul in passes and control the ball in traffic - a unit which Pegues works with specifically.

Struggles aside, there were still some positive takeaways from the game. Matt Cross poured in a gritty 15 point effort and was a bright spot on defense, even after suffering a nasty finger injury. Samuell Williamson played with confidence and intensity, resulting in a 14 point/14 rebound double-double. Noah Locke's shooting was as good as advertised, leading all scorers with 16 points and three made three-pointers.

With the depth Louisville has at all positions on the floor, Pegues used the opportunity to throw out multiple lineups. Out of the 12 healthy scholarship players, 10 saw double-digits minutes of action, with the line exceptions being JJ Traynor (two minutes) and Roosevelt Wheeler (DNP).

Some lineups were more successful than others, but above all else, Pegues just wants to see a more consistent effort and execution from his guys - whether they're a starter or coming off of the bench. He's hoping that a tight game against an inferior opponent helps 'fuel our fire' when they play better competition, starting with Furman on Friday, Nov. 12.

“I definitely want more, definitely need a lot more, not only from the starters, but from the guys that came off the bench," he said. "I don't care who you're out there with, I think we got enough good players that everybody's comfortable playing with everybody else."

(Photo of Mike Pegues: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

