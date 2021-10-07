Louisville's Roosevelt Wheeler Rebounding Well Following Achilles Injury

The true freshman was forced to miss his senior season, and has not played competitive basketball in over a year.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Before even setting foot on the campus of the University of Louisville, true freshman Roosevelt Wheeler already had a pretty significant injury history.

Around this time last year, before the start of his senior season at John Marshall High School in Richmond Va., the 6-foot-10 center suffered an Achilles injury and would be forced to miss the year. The season had already been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was still a significant setback nonetheless.

Even before that, the injury bug had already paid Wheeler a visit. He says that roughly "a year or two" prior to injuring his Achilles, he had also suffered a patellar tendon injury in his left knee.

"It's been a little rough time, but I've been making it through," he said.

But a significant injury was not about to hold Wheeler back - whether that was in his rehab, or simply being a supportive teammate. While he was relegated to the bench, he still watched several of his John Marshall teammates play on an organized club that competed in some tournaments.

Wheeler admits that it was tough sitting on the sideline not taking part in the action, but said that watching his teammates take the spotlight that they needed was "one of the best experiences I could ever go through".

"It was amazing to see, and to just be around those guys," he said. "Going to those tournaments, and just having fun. Seeing the guys have fun on the court on and off the court, it was amazing to see."

Away from the court, Wheeler was hard at work making sure he would get back on it. Back home in Virginia, he continued on his rehab plan, and was later cleared for full contact at the beginning of summer.

He arrived on Louisville's campus this past June, having not played any basketball in over a year. His last season came during his junior year at John Marshall, where he put up 15.8 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.3 blocks per game.

From the moment he arrived, Wheeler was immediately in the ears of strength and conditioning coach Andy Kettler and head trainer DeVante Frazier. While he admits he need to get a little bit stronger, he says he is "right on the timeline".

"I feel a lot better now," he said. "They've really been feeding me, getting me ready for this season coming up. I haven't played in like a year or two, so for me to feel fit to at least back to playing style, it feels amazing - and a little bit better, honestly."

Getting back into playing shape is one thing, adjusting to the college game out of high school is another. Wheeler admits that the transition was a tough one at first, but he is slowly getting used to having a lot more thrown at him at once. Though he is still trying to nail down ball screen defense, and running at the pace that the Cardinals wish to run in 2021-22.

"Kinda get winded sometimes, but it's getting way better than what I came here with," he said.

Since the start of the preseason on Oct. 1, the Cardinals have spent most of their practices working on defensive sets. The pack line was hard to pick up at first, especially considering Louisville has eight newcomers on the roster, but Wheeler says they have already come a long way in short time.

As it pertains to specifically him, he has spent a lot of time taking notes from forward/center Malik Williams. The fifth-year senior and three-time captain has taken Wheeler under his wing, and he personally has seen the effect Williams has on the Cardinals.

"Seeing him be the captain of the team and be the big senior that everybody wanted to see, it's really good to see that he could actually do it," Wheeler said. "This year is going to be great for him, for the whole team actually. I just can't wait to see it all happen."



(Photo of Roosevelt Wheeler: Alexa Welch Edlund - Richmond Times-Dispatch)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter