Highlights & Evaluation: Louisville F/C Commit Sananda Fru
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Roughly a month after securing their first commitment in the Class of 2025, the Louisville men's basketball program has picked up commitment No. 2, landing German big man Sananda Fru.
Here is Louisville Cardinals On SI's full evaluation:
Prospect: Sananda Fru
Position: Forward/Center
Measurables: 6-foot-11, 245 pounds
School: Lowen Braunschweig (German BBL)
Top Offers: N/A
247Sports Composite Rating (Nat'l Rank): N/A
Highlights:
Frame: For someone who is already 21-year-old and has played professionally for a few years, as you can imagine, Fru is very far along in this department. He's got great muscle tone in both his upper and lower body, and could potentially add more to his balanced frame. Additionally, he possesses broad shoulders and a lengthy 7-foot-5 wingspan.
Athleticism: Unsurprisingly, on top of having a pro's frame, Fru is teeming with athletic intangibles. Not only does he have a great vertical, he moves his feet incredibly well for someone his size. Of course, with being nearly 250 pounds, his play strength on both offense and defense stands out like a sore thumb.
Instincts: What stands out the most on Fru's film is his high-level finishing ability around the rim. Not only does he have phenomenal touch, he takes contact very well, and is seldom ever knocked off balance. Fru thrives in the dunker's spot as you would expect, but thanks in part to his high positional mobility, he's also a surprisingly deadly asset in transition offense. In fact, Fru is the type of ball handler that you expect out of modern big men. He carries his dribble well and doesn't look uncomfortable on the drive, and also has some playmaking potential as a passer from all areas of the court. But whether he's on or off the ball, Fru looks to relentlessly attack the basket any time he touches the floor. When it comes to playing defense, he's always moving and rarely plays with his feet stuck in the mud. He plays near seamless defense when it comes to switches, and has no issue switching to a guard.
Polish: As previously mentioned, Fru is very fluid in his movement for someone of his size, and this aspect of his game is the most apparent on defense. He's got very good timing on his both his steal and block attempts, whether he's playing one-on-one or jumping into passing lanes. Offensively, this fluid movement shines the brightest when playing as the screener in various pick-and-roll situations. There's not a ton of rebounding film, but Fru does seem to do well when timing his jump and boxing out. Where he needs to improve his game the most is his offensive skill set away from the paint. While he has a mechanically sound jump shot that has a very high release point, he's only 3-for-19 on three-point tries this season.
Bottom Line: Overall, this is a much bigger pickup for Louisville than many people realize. Fru is a ferocious difference maker down low in the post on both ends of the floor, and has years of professional experience doing so. He'll have to work on some aspects of his game, such as his playmaking ability away from the basket, but at the minimum, Fru gives the Cardinals a great interior presence for next season regardless of who comes back for 2025-26.
(Photo of Sananda Fru via Braunschweiger Zeitung)
