Scott Satterfield on #WeWantToPlay and a Potential Players Union: "I encourage it"

In recent days, hundreds of student-athletes primarily from the Pac-12 & Big Ten as part of the #WeAreUnited movement have threatened to boycott the 2020 season unless their respective conferences negotiate with them and reaches a legal agreement regarding health and safety practices during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

At the same time, the upcoming college football season is also on the fast track to getting cancelled due to the pandemic. Seemingly overnight, hundreds of college football players across the nation took to social media to let their voices be heard on the matter - sparking the #WeWantToPlay social media movement.

Then, partially thanks to a late night tweet from Clemson's star quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, the two movements joined forces.

Hours later, both Louisville QB Micale Cunningham & WR Dez Fitzpatrick would share the same message as Lawrence: a "#WeAreUnited X #WeWantToPlay" graphic which includes a list of demands regarding the 2020 season.

One of the most eye-catching demands on the list is the calling to "ultimately create a College Football Players Association", or in laymen's terms - a union.

While he has been weary of topics such as NIL and the one-time transfer rule in the past, Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield seems to be in favor of the players forming a union - or at the very least having the players speak up.

"I encourage it," he said to reporters in a teleconference Monday following practice.

With university & league presidents meeting continuously meeting trying to reach a decision regarding the upcoming season, Satterfield believes that now is the perfect time for players to raise their voices.

"I think now's the time to put it out there when these presidents and leadership groups are making decisions about them and their future," he said. "I've always supported our guys. If they feel strongly about something, they need to express their views."

Satterfield knew that his players had been trying to get their voices heard after meeting with their leadership group, but admits he was unaware at how fast the movement had spread on a national level.

"I didn't even realize that nationally that was kind of gaining momentum anyway," he said. "Then it just kind jumped on that and joined in that boom of 'WeWantToPlay'."

The second-year Cardinals coach is hoping that his program can start the season as planned, and they are continuing to press onward until told otherwise.

"For us, we're going to continue to move forward," he said. "Hopefully start playing ball. If something else happens and they come back and say we can't, then we'll adjust and obviously do what we need to do at that point."

Louisville is set to continue fall camp with their seventh practice on Tuesday at 9:30am EST. The Cards will kickoff the season against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Saturday, Sept. 12 at Cardinal Stadium.

