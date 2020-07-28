Louisville Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

Men's basketball schedule facing several scenarios

samdraut

There is plenty of uncertainty and changes set for the college football season this fall, but the start of college basketball is just over three months away.

Louisville men’s basketball coach Chris Mack has some concerns about the 2020-21 season, but he is confident that there will be some type of season for college basketball this year, even if changes have to be made.

“I don’t know what that is going to look like,” Mack said. “There is a lot of different scenarios that we are talking about as an ACC coaching staff in our weekly meetings.”

Whether the season starts earlier to later than currently planned, Mack doesn’t have a preference.

Louisville returned to coach-led workouts last week.

Mack said the team will remain flexible, but is preparing as if the season will start as planned. With players away from campus for three months, coaches are easing the athletes back into practices.

“The most important thing for me is to make sure our guys get in shape without getting hurt,” Mack said.

Louisville’s schedule is set and its game against former conference-rival Cincinnati is a done deal. Despite the uncertainty, Mack said it wasn’t hard to put together a schedule for this season.

Fans being allowed in arenas is a question yet to be answer as Louisville’s schedule is firmed up.

“It is whether we are going to play it or not,” Mack said. “We start playing guarantee games, we have no fans, where is the guarantee being drawn from. There is a lot that goes into it.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jae'Lyn Withers Making Significant Strides in the Weight Room

Power forward Jae'Lyn Withers took a redshirt during his freshmen year to get his body acclimated to college basketball, and it's a move that could pay massive dividends for the Louisville men's basketball program in 2020-21.

Matthew McGavic

Mack Impressed Early by Grad Transfers Jones & Minlend

They might be relative newcomers to the Louisville men's basketball program, but graduate transfers Carlik Jones & Charles Minlend are already catching the eye of head coach Chris Mack.

Matthew McGavic

This Past Week in Recruiting: July 27, 2020

Recapping the week that was out on the recruiting trail for the Louisville Football program.

Matthew McGavic

Speed creates plays for Louisville's Tutu Atwell

Receiver finished with 1,276 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2019

samdraut

Louisville makes Top 11 for Class of 2022 S Markeith Williams

The four-star prospect from Orlando includes Louisville Football in his top schools.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville freshmen acclimating to new campus

D'Andre Davis, JJ Traynor, Gabe Wiznitzer join program as part of 2020 recruiting class

samdraut

Louisville's Micale Cunningham growing as a vocal leader

Tutu Atwell says quarterback became more vocal as a starter

samdraut

Samuell Williamson's Intensity Takes Much Needed Step Forward

Louisville men's basketball head coach Chris Mack has been back with his team for only a week, but he has already seen a noticeable difference in sophomore forward Samuell Williamson's intensity during practice.

Matthew McGavic

Report: ACC May Implement 10 + 1 Schedule & Push Back Start of Season

The Atlantic Coast Conference is discussing implementing a "10 + 1" scheduling model for the 2020 season and pushing back the start date, according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

Matthew McGavic

by

Terry F

Tutu Atwell: "We're Ready to Play"

While some college football programs are questioning their readiness for the 2020 season because of the irregular offseason, Louisville WR Tutu Atwell thinks the Cardinals are in a great position.

Matthew McGavic