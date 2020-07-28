There is plenty of uncertainty and changes set for the college football season this fall, but the start of college basketball is just over three months away.

Louisville men’s basketball coach Chris Mack has some concerns about the 2020-21 season, but he is confident that there will be some type of season for college basketball this year, even if changes have to be made.

“I don’t know what that is going to look like,” Mack said. “There is a lot of different scenarios that we are talking about as an ACC coaching staff in our weekly meetings.”

Whether the season starts earlier to later than currently planned, Mack doesn’t have a preference.

Louisville returned to coach-led workouts last week.

Mack said the team will remain flexible, but is preparing as if the season will start as planned. With players away from campus for three months, coaches are easing the athletes back into practices.

“The most important thing for me is to make sure our guys get in shape without getting hurt,” Mack said.

Louisville’s schedule is set and its game against former conference-rival Cincinnati is a done deal. Despite the uncertainty, Mack said it wasn’t hard to put together a schedule for this season.

Fans being allowed in arenas is a question yet to be answer as Louisville’s schedule is firmed up.

“It is whether we are going to play it or not,” Mack said. “We start playing guarantee games, we have no fans, where is the guarantee being drawn from. There is a lot that goes into it.”