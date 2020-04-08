Louisville Report
Louisville signee Jay Scrubb named National Junior College Player of the Year

samdraut

Jay Scrubb, a signee to the 2020 Louisville men’s basketball recruiting class, was named the 2020 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Player of the Year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced today, April 8, along with earning first-team NABC All-America honors.

As a sophomore at John A. Logan College in Carterville, Ill., Scrubb averaged 21.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. The 6-foot-5 guard scored 30 or more points in eight games last year.

He finished in the top 20 in the NJCAA in total points, free throws made and field goals made. Scrubb averaged 20.2 points, 8.9 rebounds in his first season at John A. Logan College.

Scrubb signed a national letter-of-intent with Louisville in November as the top-rated junior-college prospect nationally, but entered his name in the 2020 NBA Draft March 25.

“Jay’s focus right now is trying to be a pro player and we want the NBA to take him seriously,” Scrubb’s father told 247Sports. “he wants to be a pro athlete, but he does love Louisville.

Scrubb played high school basketball at Trinity in Louisville. He earned Seventh Region Player of the Year honors as a senior, averaging 17.8 points and 7.1 rebounds.

