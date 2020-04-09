Report: Jay Scrubb to stay in NBA Draft process

University of Louisville men's basketball signee Jay Scrubb has signed with an agent with the intent of forgoing his time at Louisville, according to a report from 247Sports' Evan Daniels and from The Athletic's Daniele Lerner.

While it is possible for student-athletes to return to college even after signing with NBPA & NCAA certified agents, Scrubb's father Jason tells Lerner that coming to Louisville is now "off the table" and that he felt he had nothing left to prove after being named the NJCAA Player of the Year on Wednesday.

“Jay’s focus right now is trying to be a pro player and we want the NBA to take him seriously,” Scrubb’s father told Daniels. "He wants to be a pro ball player."

As a sophomore at John A. Logan College in Carterville, Ill., Scrubb averaged 21.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. The 6-foot-5 guard scored 30 or more points in eight games last year.

Scrubb signed his National Letter of Intent with the Cardinals last November, but entered his name into the 2020 NBA Draft on Mar. 25.

The last JUCO player to be drafted was Donta Smith in 2004. He was selected in the second round with the No. 34 overall pick by the Atlanta Hawks, and had also signed an NLI to play for Louisville.

