Report: '25 Wing Shelton Henderson to Visit Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After dishing out a bunch of scholarship offers in the Class of 2025 over the last couple months, new head coach Pat Kelsey and the Louisville men's basketball program is reportedly getting a visit from one of the top prospects in the cycle.
Bellaire (Tex.) HS small forward Shelton Henderson will be taking an official visit to the Cardinals the fall, according to 247Sports' Travis Branham. The visit is tentatively set for August 23rd, but "could be subject to change" per Branham.
Henderson was first offered by Louisville back in late April, and he Cardinals have been hard after him ever since. He told 247Sports late last month that Louisville was one of the schools that he was hearing from the most.
Getting Henderson on campus for a visit is a big deal. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound wing is a high four-star prospect, and ranks as high as the No. 19 recruit in the country, according to 247Sports' in-house rankings. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the No. 6 small forward and the 26 prospect in the cycle.
Henderson was a stat sheet stuffer during his junior campaign for Bellaire. In 36 games, he averaged 21.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.4 blocks while shooting 55.9 percent from the field.
So far, Louisville has offered scholarships to 18 prospects in the Class of 2025.
(Photo of Shelton Henderson via USA Basketball)
You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleReport
Twitter - @UofLReport
Instagram - @louisville_report
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter