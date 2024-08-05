'25 Wing Shelton Henderson Names Louisville to Top Six
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is making some serious progress in the recruitment of one their top targets in the Class of 2025.
Bellaire (Tex.) HS small forward Shelton Henderson announced his list of top six schools on Monday, with the Cardinals firmly in the mix. Duke, Houston, LSU, Texas and Texas Tech also made the cut.
Henderson was first offered by Louisville back in late April, and he Cardinals have been hard after him ever since. He told 247Sports back in May that Louisville was one of the schools that he was hearing from the most, and then later scheduled an official visit to campus, which is set for August 23.
The 6-foot-6, 220-pound wing is a high four-star prospect, and ranks as high as the No. 18 recruit in the country, according to 247Sports' in-house rankings. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the No. 5 small forward and the 25 prospect in the cycle.
Henderson was a stat sheet stuffer during his junior campaign for Bellaire. In 36 games, he averaged 21.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.4 blocks while shooting 55.9 percent from the field.
So far, Louisville has offered scholarships to 24 prospects in the Class of 2025. They have yet to land a commitment.
(Photo of Shelton Henderson via USA Basketball)
