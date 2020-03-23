Louisville Report
Kylee Shook named finalist for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year

samdraut

Kylee Shook was named as a finalist for the Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year, announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club Monday, March 23. The 6-foot-4 forward set a program record for blocks in a single season as a senior in 2019-20.

Shook was selected along with South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, Arizona’s Aari McDonald and Baylor’s Didi Richards.

“Each of these finalists enjoyed an incredible season, and all of them deserve to be a Naismith Defensive Player of the Year finalist,” Executive Director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club Eric Oberman said. “Their tenacity embodies the spirit of this award, and although we won’t seem them in postseason play, we believe it is important to still honor their accomplishments.

Shook was named the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Defensive Player of the Year with 86 blocks this season. She is the first player for the Cardinals since 2009 to be named conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Shook was selected as First-Team All-ACC and All-ACC Defensive team. She led the ACC with 2.7 blocks per game and ranked 17 in the country. She also averaged 10.1 points and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Shook finished her career with 223 blocks, breaking Louisville’s program record in the 2019-20 season.

The winner is scheduled to be announced April 1. 

