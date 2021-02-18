Should the ACC Shut Down the Regular Season?

With the Atlantic Coast Conference and its respective members continuing to battle COVID-19, should the league scrap the remainder of the 2020-21 regular season to save their men's basketball tournament?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Just when the Louisville men's basketball program thought they were going to be coming back from their latest COVID-19 pause, the virus struck again.

Just four hours before they were set to retake the court on Wednesday against Syracuse for the first time in 16 days, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced that the contest would be getting postponed due to more COVID issues with the Cardinals.

But, that would not be the only postponement announcement that day because of the virus.

Two hours later, the ACC announced that not one, not two, but three more games would be getting pushed back because of COVID-19. Saturday's Virginia Tech at Florida State & Clemson at Pittsburgh games, and Tuesday’s North Carolina at Boston College game would each be getting postponed.

For each instance, one team was experiencing "positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing" as the league has already stated numerous times this season. This time, it was coming from Virginia Tech, Clemson and Boston College.

In just one day, a quarter of the league's 15 teams was announced to be currently combating COVID-19.

That's not even taking into account the other teams that have had issues with the virus this month alone. Florida State had to have three games postponed at once, and Miami & North Carolina had to have their game postponed after members of the Tar Heels were seen partying maskless.

At this point in the season, the ACC has seen 36 games get postponed due to COVID-19. Out of those three dozen games, just four have been made with an additional four having been rescheduled.

It would be one thing if we were still in the first half of the season, where there would be plenty of time to both get games rescheduled and get issues with the virus sorted out around the league.

The problem? The league does not have the luxury of time. The ACC Tournament is slated to begin in just 19 days on Tuesday, Mar. 9, and ACC Senior Commissioner Paul Brazeau has stated that it is still moving forward as planned.

Several teams are already currently battling the virus, and given the nature of this season considering every team in the ACC except Miami has dealt with COVID-19, it's more likely than not than more or continued issues are to come.

Given everything that has transpired up to this point, the ACC has a very real question that they need to ask themselves: "Should we cancel the remainder of the regular season?"

Such a move, while it would be a tremendous disappoint to teams and fans alike, does make a lot of sense if the league wishes to have a conference tournament. Outside of the benefit it would provide to allowing players to get healthy in time for the conference and NCAA Tournaments, COVID or not, they might not have a choice because of protocols they themselves have outlined.

According to the most recent protocols established by the ACC Medical Advisory group, a player who tests positive for COVID-19 "shall be isolated for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms/positive test", and one identified through contact tracing is to be quarantined anywhere from 7 to 14 days depending on a program's testing standards.

This doesn't even take into account a phased return to exercise and re-acclimatization to physical activity, something that is not explicitly outlined in the report, but one that every school follows. Louisville experienced this first hand when guard Carlik Jones was not made available in the Cardinals' first game back from their first pause.

Neither the ACC or their respective members want to see anymore games get removed from their schedules. But if the league, and each team in it, does not get COVID-19 under control prior to the postseason, then there may be no other viable option if they wish for there to even be a postseason.

