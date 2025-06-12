Louisville WBB to Host South Carolina in 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2025-26 Louisville women's basketball schedule is coming together as one of the upcoming matchups for the Cardinals is now official. Louisville will host national runner-up South Carolina on December 4 in the 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge, the conferences and ESPN announced Thursday afternoon. Official tip time and TV designation will be released at a later date.
This will be the third year of the ACC/SEC Challenge after it was introduced for the 2023-24 season. The Cardinals have faced Oklahoma and Ole Miss the past two years and are 1-1 in the challenge all-time. It will be the 23rd all-time matchup between the Cardinals and the Gamecocks and the first meeting since the two teams squared off in the national semifinals at the 2022 Final Four in Minneapolis.
The Gamecocks are the third SEC team the Cardinals will go up against this upcoming season in the non-conference slate. Louisville will host Kentucky as part of the annual Battle of the Bluegrass. The Cardinals will also face Tennessee in the Women’s Champions Classic at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in December.
The full non-conference schedule for the Cardinals will be released in the coming weeks. The ACC portion of Louisville's schedule will be released in September.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Jeff Walz: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky