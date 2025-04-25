Report: Louisville to Visit Five-Star '26 Wing Abdou Toure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville men's basketball program is busy building their roster for next season, they're still hard at work laying the groundwork for the year after that.
The Cardinals are set to pay a visit to West Haven (Conn.) Notre Dame wing Abdou Toure next week, according to 247Sports' Dushawn London.
The 6-foot-6, 185-pound guard/forward is regarded as a five-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, which tabs him as the No. 1 player in Connecticut and the 23rd-ranked player in the Class of 2026. On top of Louisville, he holds offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Oregon, Syracuse, UConn and others.
A two-time Connecticut MaxPreps Player of the Year, Toure has been one of the best players in high school basketball. This past season, he averaged 25.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game, helping guide the Green Knights to a 25-2 record and their second consecutive D1 state championship.
So far, Louisville has offered 21 prospects in the Class of 2026, but have yet to land a commitment. In the more immediate 2025 cycle, they have commitments from five-star point guard Mikel Brown Jr. and four-star German forward Sananda Fru.
(Photo of Abdou Toure via League Him)
