Dwayne Sutton brings energy for Louisville in second half

When Louisville men’s basketball needed energy, it turned to Dwayne Sutton.

With Miami (Ohio) creeping back into the game early in the second half, the fifth-year senior made the plays that helped Louisville outlast the visitors at the KFC Yum! Center for a 70-46 victory Dec. 18. The Cardinals went on a 17-0 run midway through the second half for their 11 win of the season.

Sutton was at the forefront of Louisville’s change in energy after a lackluster first half. Miami closed its deficit to 33-29 four minutes into the second half, but Sutton willed his team to keep its lead.

He rebounded a missed 3-pointer by McMahon for a put-back and then scored on the next possession on a drive to give Louisville a 37-29 advantage. Sutton finished with eight points and 15 rebounds, which matches a career-high in 36 minutes.

Sutton thought Louisville energy increased as a team after halftime. He said head coach Chris Mack said the Cardinals only had two offensive rebounds in the first half, so Sutton made it an emphasis to pull down rebounds in the second half.

“I was just trying to bring some energy for my teammates whenever we need it,” Sutton said. “I think my teammates did a good job of finding me. We came away with a good win against a good team.”

Louisville led 28-20 at halftime after shooting 39 percent from the field. Sutton said the Cardinals were stagnant on offense because they weren’t passing well.

Mack wants Sutton to bring the energy he had in the second half throughout the game, along with the rest of the team.

“As I pulled him off at the very end, I told him you have to be that guy at the beginning of the game for us. As much as I want to applaud him in the second half, he has been through enough wars, he is a fifth-year senior. He has seen so many different games,” Mack said. “Whatever it takes to get his motor revved. He doesn’t need a coach peeling the paint of the locker room wall to get going, or shouldn’t need it. And I don’t think he does. It was nice that he gave the tornado like effort in the second half.”