Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Louisville '22 Commit Tae Davis Signs Letter of Intent

    The small forward from Indianapolis is now officially a Louisville Cardinal.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has received a signed National Letter of Intent from Class of 2022 commit D'Ante 'Tae' Davis, the program announced Wednesday - the first day of the week-long 2021 Early Signing Period.

    The small forward from Warren Central in Indianapolis, Ind. had been committed to the Cardinals for almost a full year, having originally given his verbal pledge in early December of 2020. He chose Louisville over Nebraska, Butler, Purdue, Indiana and Xavier.

    One of the top players in the state of Indiana, the 6-foot-7 and 198-pound prospect ranks as high as the No. 139 prospect in the class, according to Rivals.

    During his junior season, Davis averaged 13.5 points per game, helping lead Warren Central to a 19-7 record and a berth in Class 4A State Championship. He is the younger brother of current Louisville sophomore forward Dre Davis, who averaged 7.4 points and 3.2 rebounds for the Cardinals last season.

    Read More

    Up until earlier this week, Davis remained the lone commit for Louisville in the 2022 class. On Tuesday, just hours before the start of the 2021-22 season, international prospect Fredrick King gave his verbal pledge to Cardinals to become their second commit in the class. He has not signed an NLI as of this writing.

    (Photo of Tae Davis: IndianaHQ)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

    dante-davis-indiana-offer-1024x576
    Basketball

    Louisville '22 Commit Tae Davis Signs Letter of Intent

    11 seconds ago
    USATSI_13702234_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Behind Enemy Lines: 10 Questions for All Syracuse’s Mike McAllister

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_13702736_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Depth Charts: Louisville vs. Syracuse

    3 hours ago
    8C4D2BC3-983B-4F16-B514-D89BE35A267B
    Basketball

    Head Coaching Debut a 'Roller Coaster Ride' for Mike Pegues

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_15669234_168388606_lowres
    Football

    How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Syracuse Orange

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17127128_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Louisville's Matt Cross Shows Toughness in Win Over Southern

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17127162_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    What Mike Pegues, Louisville Players Said After 72-60 Win vs. Southern

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_17128463_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 72, Southern 60

    15 hours ago