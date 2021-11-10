Louisville '22 Commit Tae Davis Signs Letter of Intent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has received a signed National Letter of Intent from Class of 2022 commit D'Ante 'Tae' Davis, the program announced Wednesday - the first day of the week-long 2021 Early Signing Period.

The small forward from Warren Central in Indianapolis, Ind. had been committed to the Cardinals for almost a full year, having originally given his verbal pledge in early December of 2020. He chose Louisville over Nebraska, Butler, Purdue, Indiana and Xavier.

One of the top players in the state of Indiana, the 6-foot-7 and 198-pound prospect ranks as high as the No. 139 prospect in the class, according to Rivals.

During his junior season, Davis averaged 13.5 points per game, helping lead Warren Central to a 19-7 record and a berth in Class 4A State Championship. He is the younger brother of current Louisville sophomore forward Dre Davis, who averaged 7.4 points and 3.2 rebounds for the Cardinals last season.

Up until earlier this week, Davis remained the lone commit for Louisville in the 2022 class. On Tuesday, just hours before the start of the 2021-22 season, international prospect Fredrick King gave his verbal pledge to Cardinals to become their second commit in the class. He has not signed an NLI as of this writing.

(Photo of Tae Davis: IndianaHQ)

