Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Florida State
(Photo of David Johnson: Melina Myers/USA TODAY Sports)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - No. 16 Louisville (9-2, 4-1 ACC) is set to face Florida State (7-2, 3-1 ACC) on Monday, Jan. 18th at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Seminoles:
- Rankings:
|Florida State
|Louisville
AP/Coaches
RV/RV
16/18
NET
40th
35th
RPI
46th
13th
SOS
66th
50th
KenPom
23rd
30th
Sagarin
16th
24th
- Team Leaders:
|Florida State
|Louisville
Points
MJ Walker (16.3)
Carlik Jones (18.0)
Rebounds
Balsa Koprivica (5.7)
Jae'Lyn Withers (7.2)
Assists
Scottie Barnes (4.1)
Carlik Jones (4.9)
Steals
RaiQuan Gray (1.7)
Carlik Jones (1.3)
Blocks
Balsa Koprivica (1.2)
JJ Traynor (0.9)
- Scoring:
|Florida State
|Louisville
Points Per Game
79.1
71.2
Field Goal %
46.8%
47.3%
FGM/FGA Per Game
27.3/58.4
25.5/54.0
Three Point %
38.2%
33.0%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.4/22.1
5.5/16.8
Free Throw %
74.6%
74.8%
FTM/FTA Per Game
16.0/21.4
14.5/19.5
- Rebounding:
|Florida State
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
35.9
37.1
Off. Reb. Per Game
11.1
9.1
Def. Reb. Per Game
24.8
28.0
Rebound Margin
+4.0
+5.6
- Defense:
|Florida State
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
69.7
64.4
Opp, FG%
40.6%
39.8%
Opp. 3PT%
36.0%
31.4%
Steals Per Game
7.7
4.8
Blocks Per Game
5.0
2.4
- Ball Handling:
|Florida State
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
14.8
12.3
Turnovers Per Game
13.8
12.4
Turnover Margin
+1.1
-0.6
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.1
1.0
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 59.6% chance to win against Florida State.
- KenPom Prediction:
Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 54% chance to take down the Seminoles, with a projected final score of 71-70 in favor of Louisville. FSU's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 23rd is the second-highest out of the remaining opponents Louisville will face this season (7th - Virginia).
- Personal Prediction: Florida State 73, Louisville 69.
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp