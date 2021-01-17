FootballBasketballOther Sports
Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Florida State

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Seminoles, and who the statistical models favor.
Author:
Publish date:

(Photo of David Johnson: Melina Myers/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - No. 16 Louisville (9-2, 4-1 ACC) is set to face Florida State (7-2, 3-1 ACC) on Monday, Jan. 18th at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Seminoles:

- Rankings:

Florida StateLouisville

AP/Coaches

RV/RV

16/18

NET

40th

35th

RPI

46th

13th

SOS

66th

50th

KenPom

23rd

30th

Sagarin

16th

24th

- Team Leaders:

Florida StateLouisville

Points

MJ Walker (16.3)

Carlik Jones (18.0)

Rebounds

Balsa Koprivica (5.7)

Jae'Lyn Withers (7.2)

Assists

Scottie Barnes (4.1)

Carlik Jones (4.9)

Steals

RaiQuan Gray (1.7)

Carlik Jones (1.3)

Blocks

Balsa Koprivica (1.2)

JJ Traynor (0.9)

- Scoring:

Florida StateLouisville

Points Per Game

79.1

71.2

Field Goal %

46.8%

47.3%

FGM/FGA Per Game

27.3/58.4

25.5/54.0

Three Point %

38.2%

33.0%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

8.4/22.1

5.5/16.8

Free Throw %

74.6%

74.8%

FTM/FTA Per Game

16.0/21.4

14.5/19.5

- Rebounding:

Florida StateLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

35.9

37.1

Off. Reb. Per Game

11.1

9.1

Def. Reb. Per Game

24.8

28.0

Rebound Margin

+4.0

+5.6

- Defense:

Florida StateLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

69.7

64.4

Opp, FG%

40.6%

39.8%

Opp. 3PT%

36.0%

31.4%

Steals Per Game

7.7

4.8

Blocks Per Game

5.0

2.4

- Ball Handling:

Florida StateLouisville

Assists Per Game

14.8

12.3

Turnovers Per Game

13.8

12.4

Turnover Margin

+1.1

-0.6

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.1

1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 59.6% chance to win against Florida State.

- KenPom Prediction:

Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 54% chance to take down the Seminoles, with a projected final score of 71-70 in favor of Louisville. FSU's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 23rd is the second-highest out of the remaining opponents Louisville will face this season (7th - Virginia).

- Personal Prediction: Florida State 73, Louisville 69.

