Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Florida State

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Seminoles, and who the statistical models favor.

(Photo of David Johnson: Melina Myers/USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - No. 16 Louisville (9-2, 4-1 ACC) is set to face Florida State (7-2, 3-1 ACC) on Monday, Jan. 18th at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Seminoles:

- Rankings:

Florida State Louisville AP/Coaches RV/RV 16/18 NET 40th 35th RPI 46th 13th SOS 66th 50th KenPom 23rd 30th Sagarin 16th 24th

- Team Leaders:

Florida State Louisville Points MJ Walker (16.3) Carlik Jones (18.0) Rebounds Balsa Koprivica (5.7) Jae'Lyn Withers (7.2) Assists Scottie Barnes (4.1) Carlik Jones (4.9) Steals RaiQuan Gray (1.7) Carlik Jones (1.3) Blocks Balsa Koprivica (1.2) JJ Traynor (0.9)

- Scoring:

Florida State Louisville Points Per Game 79.1 71.2 Field Goal % 46.8% 47.3% FGM/FGA Per Game 27.3/58.4 25.5/54.0 Three Point % 38.2% 33.0% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 8.4/22.1 5.5/16.8 Free Throw % 74.6% 74.8% FTM/FTA Per Game 16.0/21.4 14.5/19.5

- Rebounding:

Florida State Louisville Rebounds Per Game 35.9 37.1 Off. Reb. Per Game 11.1 9.1 Def. Reb. Per Game 24.8 28.0 Rebound Margin +4.0 +5.6

- Defense:

Florida State Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 69.7 64.4 Opp, FG% 40.6% 39.8% Opp. 3PT% 36.0% 31.4% Steals Per Game 7.7 4.8 Blocks Per Game 5.0 2.4

- Ball Handling:

Florida State Louisville Assists Per Game 14.8 12.3 Turnovers Per Game 13.8 12.4 Turnover Margin +1.1 -0.6 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.1 1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 59.6% chance to win against Florida State.

- KenPom Prediction:

Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 54% chance to take down the Seminoles, with a projected final score of 71-70 in favor of Louisville. FSU's Adjusted Efficiency Margin ranking of 23rd is the second-highest out of the remaining opponents Louisville will face this season (7th - Virginia).

- Personal Prediction: Florida State 73, Louisville 69.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp