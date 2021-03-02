Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Virginia Tech
(Photo of Jalen Cone, David Johnson: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal, Louisville Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (13-5, 8-4 ACC) is set to face Virginia Tech (15-5, 9-4 ACC) on Wednesday, Mar. 3 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hokies:
- Rankings:
|Virginia Tech
|Louisville
AP/Coaches
22nd/19th
RV/RV
NET
45th
46th
RPI
53rd
26th
SOS
113th
43rd
KenPom
45th
44th
Sagarin
43rd
29th
- Team Leaders:
|Virginia Tech
|Louisville
Points
Keve Aluma (15.9)
Carlik Jones (17.6)
Rebounds
Keve Aluma (8.0)
Jae'Lyn Withers (8.0)
Assists
Wabissa Bede (3.1)
Carlik Jones (4.5)
Steals
Hunter Cattoor (0.9)
Carlik Jones (1.5)
Blocks
Keve Aluma (1.4)
JJ Traynor (0.6)
- Scoring:
|Virginia Tech
|Louisville
Points Per Game
72.1
69.2
Field Goal %
45.1%
44.2%
FGM/FGA Per Game
25.3/56.2
25.2/57.1
Three Point %
35.3%
30.7%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.3/23.4
5.3/17.2
Free Throw %
70.3%
72.0%
FTM/FTA Per Game
13.5/18.9
13.4/18.7
- Rebounding:
|Virginia Tech
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
35.3
38.6
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.6
11.1
Def. Reb. Per Game
25.8
27.6
Rebound Margin
3.8
5.7
- Defense:
|Virginia Tech
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
64.8
66.2
Opp. FG%
41.7%
41.6%
Opp. 3PT
32.7%
30.5%
Steals Per Game
4.7
5.0
Turnovers Forced Per Game
11.9
11.4
Blocks Per Game
4.1
2.0
- Ball Handling:
|Virginia Tech
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
14.3
11.4
Turnovers Per Game
11.7
12.1
Turnover Margin
0.2
-0.7
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.2
0.9
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 35.3% chance to win against Duke.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 43% chance to take down the Hokies, with a projected final score of 66-64 in favor of Virginia Tech. By current metrics, Louisville is not favored in either of their remaining two regular season games.
- Personal Prediction: Virginia Tech 69, Louisville 68.
