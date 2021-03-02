FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Virginia Tech

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Hokies, and who the statistical models favor.
Author:
Publish date:

(Photo of Jalen Cone, David Johnson: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal, Louisville Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (13-5, 8-4 ACC) is set to face Virginia Tech (15-5, 9-4 ACC) on Wednesday, Mar. 3 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hokies:

- Rankings:

Virginia TechLouisville

AP/Coaches

22nd/19th

RV/RV

NET

45th

46th

RPI

53rd

26th

SOS

113th

43rd

KenPom

45th

44th

Sagarin

43rd

29th

- Team Leaders:

Virginia TechLouisville

Points

Keve Aluma (15.9)

Carlik Jones (17.6)

Rebounds

Keve Aluma (8.0)

Jae'Lyn Withers (8.0)

Assists

Wabissa Bede (3.1)

Carlik Jones (4.5)

Steals

Hunter Cattoor (0.9)

Carlik Jones (1.5)

Blocks

Keve Aluma (1.4)

JJ Traynor (0.6)

- Scoring:

Virginia TechLouisville

Points Per Game

72.1

69.2

Field Goal %

45.1%

44.2%

FGM/FGA Per Game

25.3/56.2

25.2/57.1

Three Point %

35.3%

30.7%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

8.3/23.4

5.3/17.2

Free Throw %

70.3%

72.0%

FTM/FTA Per Game

13.5/18.9

13.4/18.7

- Rebounding:

Virginia TechLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

35.3

38.6

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.6

11.1

Def. Reb. Per Game

25.8

27.6

Rebound Margin

3.8

5.7

- Defense:

Virginia TechLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

64.8

66.2

Opp. FG%

41.7%

41.6%

Opp. 3PT

32.7%

30.5%

Steals Per Game

4.7

5.0

Turnovers Forced Per Game

11.9

11.4

Blocks Per Game

4.1

2.0

- Ball Handling:

Virginia TechLouisville

Assists Per Game

14.3

11.4

Turnovers Per Game

11.7

12.1

Turnover Margin

0.2

-0.7

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.2

0.9

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 35.3% chance to win against Duke.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 43% chance to take down the Hokies, with a projected final score of 66-64 in favor of Virginia Tech. By current metrics, Louisville is not favored in either of their remaining two regular season games.

- Personal Prediction: Virginia Tech 69, Louisville 68.

