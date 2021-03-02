Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. Virginia Tech

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Hokies, and who the statistical models favor.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (13-5, 8-4 ACC) is set to face Virginia Tech (15-5, 9-4 ACC) on Wednesday, Mar. 3 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hokies:

- Rankings:

Virginia Tech Louisville AP/Coaches 22nd/19th RV/RV NET 45th 46th RPI 53rd 26th SOS 113th 43rd KenPom 45th 44th Sagarin 43rd 29th

- Team Leaders:

Virginia Tech Louisville Points Keve Aluma (15.9) Carlik Jones (17.6) Rebounds Keve Aluma (8.0) Jae'Lyn Withers (8.0) Assists Wabissa Bede (3.1) Carlik Jones (4.5) Steals Hunter Cattoor (0.9) Carlik Jones (1.5) Blocks Keve Aluma (1.4) JJ Traynor (0.6)

- Scoring:

Virginia Tech Louisville Points Per Game 72.1 69.2 Field Goal % 45.1% 44.2% FGM/FGA Per Game 25.3/56.2 25.2/57.1 Three Point % 35.3% 30.7% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 8.3/23.4 5.3/17.2 Free Throw % 70.3% 72.0% FTM/FTA Per Game 13.5/18.9 13.4/18.7

- Rebounding:

Virginia Tech Louisville Rebounds Per Game 35.3 38.6 Off. Reb. Per Game 9.6 11.1 Def. Reb. Per Game 25.8 27.6 Rebound Margin 3.8 5.7

- Defense:

Virginia Tech Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 64.8 66.2 Opp. FG% 41.7% 41.6% Opp. 3PT 32.7% 30.5% Steals Per Game 4.7 5.0 Turnovers Forced Per Game 11.9 11.4 Blocks Per Game 4.1 2.0

- Ball Handling:

Virginia Tech Louisville Assists Per Game 14.3 11.4 Turnovers Per Game 11.7 12.1 Turnover Margin 0.2 -0.7 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.2 0.9

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 35.3% chance to win against Duke.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 43% chance to take down the Hokies, with a projected final score of 66-64 in favor of Virginia Tech. By current metrics, Louisville is not favored in either of their remaining two regular season games.

- Personal Prediction: Virginia Tech 69, Louisville 68.

