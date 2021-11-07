Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Southern

    The Cardinals open up the 2021-22 season by hosting the Jaguars at the KFC Yum! Center.
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to tipoff the 2021-22 men's college basketball season, and face Southern (0-0, 0-0 SWAC) on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 9:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Jaguars:

    SouthernLouisville

    AP/USA TODAY

    NR/NR

    RV/RV

    NET

    N/A

    N/A

    RPI

    N/A

    N/A

    SOS

    N/A

    N/A

    KenPom

    319th

    36th

    Sagarin

    326th

    36th

    - Team Leaders (2020-21):

    SouthernLouisville

    Points

    Jaylen Saddler (11.1)

    Jae'Lyn Withers (10.1)

    Rebounds

    Kirk Parker (5.5)

    Samuell Williamson (8.1)

    Assists

    Jaylen Saddler (5.3)

    Samuell WIlliamson (1.2)

    Steals

    Jaylen Saddler (1.5)

    Jae'Lyn Withers (0.9)

    Blocks

    Kirk Parker (0.4)

    JJ Traynor (0.6)

    - Scoring (2020-21):

    SouthernLouisville

    Points Per Game

    69.8

    68.0

    Field Goal %

    43.2%

    43.1%

    FGM/FGA Per Game

    24.5/56.7

    24.7/57.3

    Three Point %

    32.3%

    30.8%

    3PTM/3PTA Per Game

    5.5/16.9

    5.4/17.4

    Free Throw %

    67.2%

    71.7%

    - Rebounding (2020-21):

    SouthernLouisville

    Rebounds Per Game

    36.3

    38.2

    Off. Reb. Per Game

    10.7

    11.3

    Def. Reb Per Game

    26.1

    26.9

    Rebound Margin

    2.7

    4.8

    - Defense (2020-21):

    SouthernLouisville

    Opp. Points Per Game

    70.3

    66.5

    Opp. FG%

    42.0%

    42.2%

    Opp. 3PT%

    33.0%

    30.5%

    Steals Per Game

    8.2

    4.8

    Blocks Per Game

    2.6

    1.9

    - Ball Handling (2020-21):

    SouthernLouisville

    Assists Per Game

    14.1

    11.1

    Turnovers Per Game

    16.3

    11.5

    Turnover Margin

    -1.0

    -0.4

    Assist/Turnover Ratio

    0.9

    1.0

    - ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 94.8% chance to win against Southern.

    - KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 99% chance to take down the Jaguars, with a projected final score of 82-56 in favor of Louisville. By current metrics, Southern is the lowest-ranked opponent that Louisville will face all season (319th)

    - Personal Prediction: Louisville 89, Southern 51.

    (Photo of Jae'Lyn Withers: Alton Strupp - Courier Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK)

