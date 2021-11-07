Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Southern
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to tipoff the 2021-22 men's college basketball season, and face Southern (0-0, 0-0 SWAC) on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 9:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Jaguars:
- Rankings:
|Southern
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
RV/RV
NET
N/A
N/A
RPI
N/A
N/A
SOS
N/A
N/A
KenPom
319th
36th
Sagarin
326th
36th
- Team Leaders (2020-21):
|Southern
|Louisville
Points
Jaylen Saddler (11.1)
Jae'Lyn Withers (10.1)
Rebounds
Kirk Parker (5.5)
Samuell Williamson (8.1)
Assists
Jaylen Saddler (5.3)
Samuell WIlliamson (1.2)
Steals
Jaylen Saddler (1.5)
Jae'Lyn Withers (0.9)
Blocks
Kirk Parker (0.4)
JJ Traynor (0.6)
- Scoring (2020-21):
|Southern
|Louisville
Points Per Game
69.8
68.0
Field Goal %
43.2%
43.1%
FGM/FGA Per Game
24.5/56.7
24.7/57.3
Three Point %
32.3%
30.8%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
5.5/16.9
5.4/17.4
Free Throw %
67.2%
71.7%
- Rebounding (2020-21):
|Southern
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
36.3
38.2
Off. Reb. Per Game
10.7
11.3
Def. Reb Per Game
26.1
26.9
Rebound Margin
2.7
4.8
- Defense (2020-21):
|Southern
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
70.3
66.5
Opp. FG%
42.0%
42.2%
Opp. 3PT%
33.0%
30.5%
Steals Per Game
8.2
4.8
Blocks Per Game
2.6
1.9
- Ball Handling (2020-21):
|Southern
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
14.1
11.1
Turnovers Per Game
16.3
11.5
Turnover Margin
-1.0
-0.4
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.9
1.0
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 94.8% chance to win against Southern.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 99% chance to take down the Jaguars, with a projected final score of 82-56 in favor of Louisville. By current metrics, Southern is the lowest-ranked opponent that Louisville will face all season (319th)
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 89, Southern 51.
(Photo of Jae'Lyn Withers: Alton Strupp - Courier Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK)
