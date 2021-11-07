Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Southern

The Cardinals open up the 2021-22 season by hosting the Jaguars at the KFC Yum! Center.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (0-0, 0-0 ACC) is set to tipoff the 2021-22 men's college basketball season, and face Southern (0-0, 0-0 SWAC) on Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 9:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Jaguars:

- Rankings:

Southern Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR RV/RV NET N/A N/A RPI N/A N/A SOS N/A N/A KenPom 319th 36th Sagarin 326th 36th

- Team Leaders (2020-21):

Southern Louisville Points Jaylen Saddler (11.1) Jae'Lyn Withers (10.1) Rebounds Kirk Parker (5.5) Samuell Williamson (8.1) Assists Jaylen Saddler (5.3) Samuell WIlliamson (1.2) Steals Jaylen Saddler (1.5) Jae'Lyn Withers (0.9) Blocks Kirk Parker (0.4) JJ Traynor (0.6)

- Scoring (2020-21):

Southern Louisville Points Per Game 69.8 68.0 Field Goal % 43.2% 43.1% FGM/FGA Per Game 24.5/56.7 24.7/57.3 Three Point % 32.3% 30.8% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 5.5/16.9 5.4/17.4 Free Throw % 67.2% 71.7%

- Rebounding (2020-21):

Southern Louisville Rebounds Per Game 36.3 38.2 Off. Reb. Per Game 10.7 11.3 Def. Reb Per Game 26.1 26.9 Rebound Margin 2.7 4.8

- Defense (2020-21):

Southern Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 70.3 66.5 Opp. FG% 42.0% 42.2% Opp. 3PT% 33.0% 30.5% Steals Per Game 8.2 4.8 Blocks Per Game 2.6 1.9

- Ball Handling (2020-21):

Southern Louisville Assists Per Game 14.1 11.1 Turnovers Per Game 16.3 11.5 Turnover Margin -1.0 -0.4 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.9 1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 94.8% chance to win against Southern.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 99% chance to take down the Jaguars, with a projected final score of 82-56 in favor of Louisville. By current metrics, Southern is the lowest-ranked opponent that Louisville will face all season (319th)

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 89, Southern 51.

(Photo of Jae'Lyn Withers: Alton Strupp - Courier Journal/USA TODAY NETWORK)

