Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Furman

The Cardinals continue on their four-game homestand to open up the 2021-22 season by hosting the Paladins at the KFC Yum! Center.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (1-0, 0-0 ACC) is continuing on their four-game homestand to open up the 2021-22 men's college basketball season, hosting Furman (1-0, 0-0 SoCon) on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Paladins:

- Rankings:

Furman Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR RV/RV NET 75th 56th RPI T-141st T-1st SOS T-1st T-1st KenPom 115th 42nd Sagarin 93rd 43rd

- Team Leaders:

Furman Louisville Points Mike Bothwell, Alex Hunter (22.0) Noah Locke (16.0) Rebounds Jalen Slawson (8.0) Samuell Williamson (14.0) Assists Conley Garrison (6.0) Jarrod West (5.0) Steals Jalen Slawson, Mike Bothwell (3.0) Jarrod West, Matt Cross (2.0) Blocks None Dre Davis (2.0)

- Scoring:

Furman Louisville Points Per Game 118.0 72.0 Field Goal % 56.1% 41.5% FGM/FGA Per Game 46.0/82.0 27.0/65.0 Three Point % 50.0% 25.0% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 22.0/44.0 7.0/28.0 Free Throw % 66.7% 57.9%

- Rebounding:

Furman Louisville Rebounds Per Game 45.0 54.0 Off. Reb. Per Game 14.0 18.0 Def. Reb. Per Game 31.0 36.0 Rebound Margin 16.0 14.0

- Defense:

Furman Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 66.0 60.0 Opp. FG% 40.9% 30.9% Opp. 3PT% 27.8% 33.3% Steals Per Game 12.0 9.0 Blocks Per Game 0.0 5.0

- Ball Handling:

Furman Louisville Assists Per Game 34.0 12.0 Turnovers Per Game 10.0 19.0 Turnover Margin 8.0 -5.0 Assist/Turnover Ratio 3.4 0.6

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 77.9 percent chance to win against Furman.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 83 percent chance to take down the Paladins, with a projected final score of 76-65 in favor of Louisville. By current metrics, Furman is the highest-ranked opponent that Louisville will face until the Baha Mar Championship in the Bahamas.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 74, Furman 60.

(Photo of Noah Locke: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

