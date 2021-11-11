Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Furman

    The Cardinals continue on their four-game homestand to open up the 2021-22 season by hosting the Paladins at the KFC Yum! Center.
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (1-0, 0-0 ACC) is continuing on their four-game homestand to open up the 2021-22 men's college basketball season, hosting Furman (1-0, 0-0 SoCon) on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Paladins:

    - Rankings:

    FurmanLouisville

    AP/USA TODAY

    NR/NR

    RV/RV

    NET

    75th

    56th

    RPI

    T-141st

    T-1st

    SOS

    T-1st

    T-1st

    KenPom

    115th

    42nd

    Sagarin

    93rd

    43rd

    - Team Leaders:

    FurmanLouisville

    Points

    Mike Bothwell, Alex Hunter (22.0)

    Noah Locke (16.0)

    Rebounds

    Jalen Slawson (8.0)

    Samuell Williamson (14.0)

    Assists

    Conley Garrison (6.0)

    Jarrod West (5.0)

    Steals

    Jalen Slawson, Mike Bothwell (3.0)

    Jarrod West, Matt Cross (2.0)

    Blocks

    None

    Dre Davis (2.0)

    - Scoring:

    FurmanLouisville

    Points Per Game

    118.0

    72.0

    Field Goal %

    56.1%

    41.5%

    FGM/FGA Per Game

    46.0/82.0

    27.0/65.0

    Three Point %

    50.0%

    25.0%

    3PTM/3PTA Per Game

    22.0/44.0

    7.0/28.0

    Free Throw %

    66.7%

    57.9%

    - Rebounding:

    FurmanLouisville

    Rebounds Per Game

    45.0

    54.0

    Off. Reb. Per Game

    14.0

    18.0

    Def. Reb. Per Game

    31.0

    36.0

    Rebound Margin

    16.0

    14.0

    - Defense:

    Read More

    FurmanLouisville

    Opp. Points Per Game

    66.0

    60.0

    Opp. FG%

    40.9%

    30.9%

    Opp. 3PT%

    27.8%

    33.3%

    Steals Per Game

    12.0

    9.0

    Blocks Per Game

    0.0

    5.0

    - Ball Handling:

    FurmanLouisville

    Assists Per Game

    34.0

    12.0

    Turnovers Per Game

    10.0

    19.0

    Turnover Margin

    8.0

    -5.0

    Assist/Turnover Ratio

    3.4

    0.6

    - ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 77.9 percent chance to win against Furman.

    - KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 83 percent chance to take down the Paladins, with a projected final score of 76-65 in favor of Louisville. By current metrics, Furman is the highest-ranked opponent that Louisville will face until the Baha Mar Championship in the Bahamas.

    - Personal Prediction: Louisville 74, Furman 60.

    (Photo of Noah Locke: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

    You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

    Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Twitter - @LouisvilleOnSI
    Instagram - @louisville_report

    You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter

    USATSI_17128465_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Furman

    57 seconds ago
    572EDAF3-56FB-4BB9-AE58-EBC93F0E1084
    Basketball

    Louisville ‘22 Commit Fredrick King Signs Letter of Intent

    1 hour ago
    BBD57AA0-ED91-4732-9C15-E69C52FE5B79
    Football

    Bryan Brown, Bryan Hudson Preview Syracuse

    6 hours ago
    dante-davis-indiana-offer-1024x576
    Basketball

    Louisville '22 Commit Tae Davis Signs Letter of Intent

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_13702234_168388606_lowres
    Basketball

    Behind Enemy Lines: 10 Questions for All Syracuse’s Mike McAllister

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_13702736_168388606_lowres
    Football

    Depth Charts: Louisville vs. Syracuse

    22 hours ago
    8C4D2BC3-983B-4F16-B514-D89BE35A267B
    Basketball

    Head Coaching Debut a 'Roller Coaster Ride' for Mike Pegues

    Nov 10, 2021
    USATSI_15669234_168388606_lowres
    Football

    How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Syracuse Orange

    Nov 10, 2021