Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Furman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (1-0, 0-0 ACC) is continuing on their four-game homestand to open up the 2021-22 men's college basketball season, hosting Furman (1-0, 0-0 SoCon) on Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Paladins:
- Rankings:
|Furman
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
RV/RV
NET
75th
56th
RPI
T-141st
T-1st
SOS
T-1st
T-1st
KenPom
115th
42nd
Sagarin
93rd
43rd
- Team Leaders:
|Furman
|Louisville
Points
Mike Bothwell, Alex Hunter (22.0)
Noah Locke (16.0)
Rebounds
Jalen Slawson (8.0)
Samuell Williamson (14.0)
Assists
Conley Garrison (6.0)
Jarrod West (5.0)
Steals
Jalen Slawson, Mike Bothwell (3.0)
Jarrod West, Matt Cross (2.0)
Blocks
None
Dre Davis (2.0)
- Scoring:
|Furman
|Louisville
Points Per Game
118.0
72.0
Field Goal %
56.1%
41.5%
FGM/FGA Per Game
46.0/82.0
27.0/65.0
Three Point %
50.0%
25.0%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
22.0/44.0
7.0/28.0
Free Throw %
66.7%
57.9%
- Rebounding:
|Furman
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
45.0
54.0
Off. Reb. Per Game
14.0
18.0
Def. Reb. Per Game
31.0
36.0
Rebound Margin
16.0
14.0
- Defense:
|Furman
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
66.0
60.0
Opp. FG%
40.9%
30.9%
Opp. 3PT%
27.8%
33.3%
Steals Per Game
12.0
9.0
Blocks Per Game
0.0
5.0
- Ball Handling:
|Furman
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
34.0
12.0
Turnovers Per Game
10.0
19.0
Turnover Margin
8.0
-5.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio
3.4
0.6
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 77.9 percent chance to win against Furman.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 83 percent chance to take down the Paladins, with a projected final score of 76-65 in favor of Louisville. By current metrics, Furman is the highest-ranked opponent that Louisville will face until the Baha Mar Championship in the Bahamas.
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 74, Furman 60.
(Photo of Noah Locke: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
