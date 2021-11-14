Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Navy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (1-1, 0-0 ACC) are looking to rebound from their first November home loss in five decades, hosting Navy (1-1, 0-0 Patriot) on Monday, Nov. 15 at 8:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Midshipmen:
- Rankings:
|Navy
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
RV/RV
NET
94th
56th
RPI
30th
89th
SOS
29th
87th
KenPom
175th
50th
Sagarin
171st
54th
- Team Leaders:
|Navy
|Louisville
Points
John Carter Jr. (11.5)
Noah Locke (18.0)
Rebounds
John Carter Jr., Greg Summers (5.0)
Malik Williams (11.5)
Assists
Daniel Deaver (3.0)
Mason Faulkner (4.0)
Steals
Jaylen Walker (2.0)
Malik Williams (1.5)
Blocks
Tyler Nelson (1.5)
Malik Williams (1.5)
- Scoring:
|Navy
|Louisville
Points Per Game
61.5
72.0
Field Goal %
42.3%
38.8%
FGM/FGA Per Game
22.0/52.0
26.0/67.0
Three Point %
30.4%
24.6%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
7.0/23.0
7.0/28.5
Free Throw %
72.4%
68.4%
- Rebounding:
|Navy
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
32.0
47.5
Off. Reb. Per Game
8.5
12.5
Def. Reb. Per Game
23.5
35.0
Rebound Margin
-0.5
+6.0
- Defense:
|Navy
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
67.5
70.0
Opp. FG%
45.7%
34.9%
Opp. 3PT%
34.3%
38.5%
Steals Per Game
7.5
7.0
Blocks Per Game
4.0
4.0
- Ball Handling:
|Navy
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
11.5
13.0
Turnovers Per Game
13.5
13.0
Turnover Margin
-2.0
0.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.9
1.0
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 90.6 percent chance to win against Navy.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 89 percent chance to take down the Midshipmen, with a projected final score of 74-60 in favor of Louisville.
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 72, Navy 64.
