    • November 14, 2021
    Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Navy

    The Cardinals are looking to rebound from their first November home loss in almost five decades.
    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (1-1, 0-0 ACC) are looking to rebound from their first November home loss in five decades, hosting Navy (1-1, 0-0 Patriot) on Monday, Nov. 15 at 8:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Midshipmen:

    - Rankings:

    NavyLouisville

    AP/USA TODAY

    NR/NR

    RV/RV

    NET

    94th

    56th

    RPI

    30th

    89th

    SOS

    29th

    87th

    KenPom

    175th

    50th

    Sagarin

    171st

    54th

    - Team Leaders:

    NavyLouisville

    Points

    John Carter Jr. (11.5)

    Noah Locke (18.0)

    Rebounds

    John Carter Jr., Greg Summers (5.0)

    Malik Williams (11.5)

    Assists

    Daniel Deaver (3.0)

    Mason Faulkner (4.0)

    Steals

    Jaylen Walker (2.0)

    Malik Williams (1.5)

    Blocks

    Tyler Nelson (1.5)

    Malik Williams (1.5)

    - Scoring:

    NavyLouisville

    Points Per Game

    61.5

    72.0

    Field Goal %

    42.3%

    38.8%

    FGM/FGA Per Game

    22.0/52.0

    26.0/67.0

    Three Point %

    30.4%

    24.6%

    3PTM/3PTA Per Game

    7.0/23.0

    7.0/28.5

    Free Throw %

    72.4%

    68.4%

    - Rebounding:

    NavyLouisville

    Rebounds Per Game

    32.0

    47.5

    Off. Reb. Per Game

    8.5

    12.5

    Def. Reb. Per Game

    23.5

    35.0

    Rebound Margin

    -0.5

    +6.0

    - Defense:

    NavyLouisville

    Opp. Points Per Game

    67.5

    70.0

    Opp. FG%

    45.7%

    34.9%

    Opp. 3PT%

    34.3%

    38.5%

    Steals Per Game

    7.5

    7.0

    Blocks Per Game

    4.0

    4.0

    - Ball Handling:

    NavyLouisville

    Assists Per Game

    11.5

    13.0

    Turnovers Per Game

    13.5

    13.0

    Turnover Margin

    -2.0

    0.0

    Assist/Turnover Ratio

    0.9

    1.0

    - ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 90.6 percent chance to win against Navy.

    - KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 89 percent chance to take down the Midshipmen, with a projected final score of 74-60 in favor of Louisville.

    - Personal Prediction: Louisville 72, Navy 64.

    (Photo of Alex Hunter, Jarrod West: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

