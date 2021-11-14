Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Navy

The Cardinals are looking to rebound from their first November home loss in almost five decades.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (1-1, 0-0 ACC) are looking to rebound from their first November home loss in five decades, hosting Navy (1-1, 0-0 Patriot) on Monday, Nov. 15 at 8:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Midshipmen:

- Rankings:

Navy Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR RV/RV NET 94th 56th RPI 30th 89th SOS 29th 87th KenPom 175th 50th Sagarin 171st 54th

- Team Leaders:

Navy Louisville Points John Carter Jr. (11.5) Noah Locke (18.0) Rebounds John Carter Jr., Greg Summers (5.0) Malik Williams (11.5) Assists Daniel Deaver (3.0) Mason Faulkner (4.0) Steals Jaylen Walker (2.0) Malik Williams (1.5) Blocks Tyler Nelson (1.5) Malik Williams (1.5)

- Scoring:

Navy Louisville Points Per Game 61.5 72.0 Field Goal % 42.3% 38.8% FGM/FGA Per Game 22.0/52.0 26.0/67.0 Three Point % 30.4% 24.6% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 7.0/23.0 7.0/28.5 Free Throw % 72.4% 68.4%

- Rebounding:

Navy Louisville Rebounds Per Game 32.0 47.5 Off. Reb. Per Game 8.5 12.5 Def. Reb. Per Game 23.5 35.0 Rebound Margin -0.5 +6.0

- Defense:

Navy Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 67.5 70.0 Opp. FG% 45.7% 34.9% Opp. 3PT% 34.3% 38.5% Steals Per Game 7.5 7.0 Blocks Per Game 4.0 4.0

- Ball Handling:

Navy Louisville Assists Per Game 11.5 13.0 Turnovers Per Game 13.5 13.0 Turnover Margin -2.0 0.0 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.9 1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 90.6 percent chance to win against Navy.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 89 percent chance to take down the Midshipmen, with a projected final score of 74-60 in favor of Louisville.

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 72, Navy 64.

(Photo of Alex Hunter, Jarrod West: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

