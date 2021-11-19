Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Detroit Mercy

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Titans for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-1, 0-0 ACC) will conclude their four-game home-stand to open the 2021-22 season, hosting Detroit Mercy (0-3, 0-0 Horizon) on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 2:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Titans:

- Rankings:

Detroit Mercy Louisville AP/USA TODAY NR/NR NR/NR NET 166th 56th RPI 236th 46th SOS 95th 239th KenPom 233rd 51st Sagarin 269th 49th

- Team Leaders:

Detroit Mercy Louisville Points Antoine Davis (17.7) Noah Locke (16.0) Rebounds Madut Akec (8.3) Malik Williams (9.3) Assists Antoine Davis (2.7) Mason Faulkner (4.3) Steals Antoine Davis (1.3) Jarrod West (2.0) Blocks Madur Akec (1.0) Malik Williams (1.7)

- Scoring:

Detroit Mercy Louisville Points Per Game 61.3 73.7 Field Goal % 39.0% 43.5% FGM/FGA Per Game 23.0/59.0 26.7/61.3 Three Point % 32.5% 29.6% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 8.3/25.7 8.0/27.0 Free Three % 65.6% 68.5%

- Rebounding:

Detroit Mercy Louisville Rebounds Per Game 32.0 40.7 Off. Reb. Per Game 11.7 9.7 Def. Reb Per Game 20.3 31.0 Rebound Margin -3.0 +2.3

- Defense:

Detroit Mercy Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 81.0 66.7 Opp, FG% 53.8% 37.3% Opp. 3PT% 39.3% 31.5% Steals Per Game 3.0 9.3 Blocks Per Game 1.7 4.0

- Ball Handling:

Detroit Mercy Louisville Assists Per Game 8.7 14.7 Turnovers Per Game 12.3 14.0 Turnover Margin -3.0 +1.0 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.7 1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 88.8 percent chance to win against Detroit Mercy.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 94 percent chance to take down the Titans, with a projected final score of 79-62 in favor of Louisville. Per current metrics, Detroit Mercy is the second-lowest ranked opponent (233rd) on the remainder of Louisville's schedule, ahead of only Southeastern Louisiana (303rd)

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 80, Detroit Mercy 60.

(Photo of Roosevelt Wheeler: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

