    • November 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Detroit Mercy

    Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Titans for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:
    Author:

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-1, 0-0 ACC) will conclude their four-game home-stand to open the 2021-22 season, hosting Detroit Mercy (0-3, 0-0 Horizon) on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 2:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Titans:

    - Rankings:

    Detroit MercyLouisville

    AP/USA TODAY

    NR/NR

    NR/NR

    NET

    166th

    56th

    RPI

    236th

    46th

    SOS

    95th

    239th

    KenPom

    233rd

    51st

    Sagarin

    269th

    49th

    - Team Leaders:

    Detroit MercyLouisville

    Points

    Antoine Davis (17.7)

    Noah Locke (16.0)

    Rebounds

    Madut Akec (8.3)

    Malik Williams (9.3)

    Assists

    Antoine Davis (2.7)

    Mason Faulkner (4.3)

    Steals

    Antoine Davis (1.3)

    Jarrod West (2.0)

    Blocks

    Madur Akec (1.0)

    Malik Williams (1.7)

    - Scoring:

    Detroit MercyLouisville

    Points Per Game

    61.3

    73.7

    Field Goal %

    39.0%

    43.5%

    FGM/FGA Per Game

    23.0/59.0

    26.7/61.3

    Three Point %

    32.5%

    29.6%

    3PTM/3PTA Per Game

    8.3/25.7

    8.0/27.0

    Free Three %

    65.6%

    68.5%

    - Rebounding:

    Detroit MercyLouisville

    Rebounds Per Game

    32.0

    40.7

    Off. Reb. Per Game

    11.7

    9.7

    Def. Reb Per Game

    20.3

    31.0

    Rebound Margin

    -3.0

    +2.3

    - Defense:

    Detroit MercyLouisville

    Opp. Points Per Game

    81.0

    66.7

    Opp, FG%

    53.8%

    37.3%

    Opp. 3PT%

    39.3%

    31.5%

    Steals Per Game

    3.0

    9.3

    Blocks Per Game

    1.7

    4.0

    - Ball Handling:

    Detroit MercyLouisville

    Assists Per Game

    8.7

    14.7

    Turnovers Per Game

    12.3

    14.0

    Turnover Margin

    -3.0

    +1.0

    Assist/Turnover Ratio

    0.7

    1.0

    - ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 88.8 percent chance to win against Detroit Mercy.

    - KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 94 percent chance to take down the Titans, with a projected final score of 79-62 in favor of Louisville. Per current metrics, Detroit Mercy is the second-lowest ranked opponent (233rd) on the remainder of Louisville's schedule, ahead of only Southeastern Louisiana (303rd)

    - Personal Prediction: Louisville 80, Detroit Mercy 60.

    (Photo of Roosevelt Wheeler: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

