Tale of The Tape, Prediction: Louisville vs. Detroit Mercy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-1, 0-0 ACC) will conclude their four-game home-stand to open the 2021-22 season, hosting Detroit Mercy (0-3, 0-0 Horizon) on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 2:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Titans:
- Rankings:
|Detroit Mercy
|Louisville
AP/USA TODAY
NR/NR
NR/NR
NET
166th
56th
RPI
236th
46th
SOS
95th
239th
KenPom
233rd
51st
Sagarin
269th
49th
- Team Leaders:
|Detroit Mercy
|Louisville
Points
Antoine Davis (17.7)
Noah Locke (16.0)
Rebounds
Madut Akec (8.3)
Malik Williams (9.3)
Assists
Antoine Davis (2.7)
Mason Faulkner (4.3)
Steals
Antoine Davis (1.3)
Jarrod West (2.0)
Blocks
Madur Akec (1.0)
Malik Williams (1.7)
- Scoring:
|Detroit Mercy
|Louisville
Points Per Game
61.3
73.7
Field Goal %
39.0%
43.5%
FGM/FGA Per Game
23.0/59.0
26.7/61.3
Three Point %
32.5%
29.6%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.3/25.7
8.0/27.0
Free Three %
65.6%
68.5%
- Rebounding:
|Detroit Mercy
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
32.0
40.7
Off. Reb. Per Game
11.7
9.7
Def. Reb Per Game
20.3
31.0
Rebound Margin
-3.0
+2.3
- Defense:
Read More
|Detroit Mercy
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
81.0
66.7
Opp, FG%
53.8%
37.3%
Opp. 3PT%
39.3%
31.5%
Steals Per Game
3.0
9.3
Blocks Per Game
1.7
4.0
- Ball Handling:
|Detroit Mercy
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
8.7
14.7
Turnovers Per Game
12.3
14.0
Turnover Margin
-3.0
+1.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.7
1.0
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 88.8 percent chance to win against Detroit Mercy.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 94 percent chance to take down the Titans, with a projected final score of 79-62 in favor of Louisville. Per current metrics, Detroit Mercy is the second-lowest ranked opponent (233rd) on the remainder of Louisville's schedule, ahead of only Southeastern Louisiana (303rd)
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 80, Detroit Mercy 60.
(Photo of Roosevelt Wheeler: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)
