Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. UTEP

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Miners for their Wednesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Louie The Cardinal wears glasses to honor head coach Pat Kelsey during their game against Duke at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Dec. 8, 2024. / Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (5-4, 0-1 ACC) is set to face UTEP (6-2, 0-0 C-USA) on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Miners:

Rankings

UTEP

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

NR/NR

SOS

303rd

11th

SOR

109th

74th

NET

135th

62nd

RPI

176th

52nd

BPI

168th

60th

KenPom

150th

57th

Torvik

117th

49th

EvanMiya

126th

50th

Team Leaders

UTEP

Louisville

Points

Otis Frazier III (13.6)

Chucky Hepburn (14.3)

Rebounds

Two Tied (4.3)

J'Vonne Hadley (7.6)

Assists

Otis Frazier III (3.5)

Chucky Hepburn (4.6)

Steals

Corey Camper Jr. (2.9)

Chucky Hepburn (3.2)

Blocks

Otis Frazier III (1.0)

James Scott (1.1)

Scoring

UTEP

Louisville

Points Per Game

75.8

76.0

Field Goal %

46.7%

42.8%

FGM/FGA Per Game

26.0/55.6

25.8/60.2

Three Point %

39.7%

28.2%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

7.8/19.5

8.9/31.6

Free Throw %

74.0%

70.7%

FTM/FTA Per Game

16.0/21.6

15.6/22.0

Rebounding

UTEP

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

29.1

38.7

Off. Reb. Per Game

8.6

13.1

Def. Reb. Per Game

20.5

25.6

Rebound Margin

-5.1

4.0

Defense

UTEP

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

65.4

68.1

Opp. FG%

42.9%

42.2%

Opp. 3PT%

35.1%

32.9%

Steals Per Game

12.1

8.0

Blocks Per Game

4.0

3.4

Turnovers Forced Per Game

20.3

15.6

Ball Handling

UTEP

Louisville

Assists Per Game

14.6

13.6

Turnovers Per Game

12.6

13.3

Turnover Margin

7.6

2.2

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.2

1.0

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 90.8 percent chance to win against UTEP. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 9.8 (60th overall), whereas the Miners have a BPI rating of -0.6 (168th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 88 percent chance to take down the Miners, with a projected final score of 77-65 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +14.13 (57th overall), whereas UTEP has an adjusted efficiency margin of +0.97 (150th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have an 83 percent chance to take down the Miners, with a projected final score of 77-67 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .8224 (49th overall), whereas UTEP has a "Barthag" of .6261 (117th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 80, UTEP 62.

(Photo of Louie: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

