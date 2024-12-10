Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. UTEP
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (5-4, 0-1 ACC) is set to face UTEP (6-2, 0-0 C-USA) on Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Miners:
Rankings
UTEP
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
NR/NR
SOS
303rd
11th
SOR
109th
74th
NET
135th
62nd
RPI
176th
52nd
BPI
168th
60th
KenPom
150th
57th
Torvik
117th
49th
EvanMiya
126th
50th
Team Leaders
UTEP
Louisville
Points
Otis Frazier III (13.6)
Chucky Hepburn (14.3)
Rebounds
Two Tied (4.3)
J'Vonne Hadley (7.6)
Assists
Otis Frazier III (3.5)
Chucky Hepburn (4.6)
Steals
Corey Camper Jr. (2.9)
Chucky Hepburn (3.2)
Blocks
Otis Frazier III (1.0)
James Scott (1.1)
Scoring
UTEP
Louisville
Points Per Game
75.8
76.0
Field Goal %
46.7%
42.8%
FGM/FGA Per Game
26.0/55.6
25.8/60.2
Three Point %
39.7%
28.2%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
7.8/19.5
8.9/31.6
Free Throw %
74.0%
70.7%
FTM/FTA Per Game
16.0/21.6
15.6/22.0
Rebounding
UTEP
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
29.1
38.7
Off. Reb. Per Game
8.6
13.1
Def. Reb. Per Game
20.5
25.6
Rebound Margin
-5.1
4.0
Defense
UTEP
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
65.4
68.1
Opp. FG%
42.9%
42.2%
Opp. 3PT%
35.1%
32.9%
Steals Per Game
12.1
8.0
Blocks Per Game
4.0
3.4
Turnovers Forced Per Game
20.3
15.6
Ball Handling
UTEP
Louisville
Assists Per Game
14.6
13.6
Turnovers Per Game
12.6
13.3
Turnover Margin
7.6
2.2
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.2
1.0
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 90.8 percent chance to win against UTEP. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 9.8 (60th overall), whereas the Miners have a BPI rating of -0.6 (168th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 88 percent chance to take down the Miners, with a projected final score of 77-65 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +14.13 (57th overall), whereas UTEP has an adjusted efficiency margin of +0.97 (150th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have an 83 percent chance to take down the Miners, with a projected final score of 77-67 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .8224 (49th overall), whereas UTEP has a "Barthag" of .6261 (117th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 80, UTEP 62.
