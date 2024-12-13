Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-4, 0-1 ACC) is set to face Kentucky (9-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 5:15 p.m. EST at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
Kentucky
Louisville
AP/USAT
5th/5th
NR/NR
SOS
94th
12th
SOR
5th
67th
BPI
11th
60th
NET
4th
61st
RPI
22nd
49th
KenPom
10th
59th
Torvik
9th
52nd
EvanMiya
8th
54th
Team Leaders
Kentucky
Louisville
Points
Otega Oweh (15.6)
Chucky Hepburn (14.1)
Rebounds
Amari Williams (9.2)
J'Vonne Hadley (8.0)
Assists
Kerr Kriisa (3.8)
Chucky Hepburn (4.8)
Steals
Otega Oweh (1.3)
Chucky Hepburn (3.2)
Blocks
Amari Williams (1.8)
James Scott (1.0)
Scoring
Kentucky
Louisville
Points Per Game
91.1
76.1
Field Goal %
48.7%
42.5%
FGM/FGA Per Game
33.0/67.7
25.5/60.0
Three Point %
35.5%
27.0%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
10.2/28.7
8.6/31.8
Free Throw %
73.4%
71.1%
FTM/FTA Per Game
14.9/20.3
16.5/23.2
Rebounding
Kentucky
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
44.8
38.8
Off. Reb. Per Game
12.2
13.4
Def. Reb. Per Game
32.6
25.4
Rebound Margin
8.0
4.7
Defense
Kentucky
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
70.3
68.7
Opp. FG%
38.8%
43.1%
Opp. 3PT%
26.3%
33.9%
Steals Per Game
8.1
Blocks Per Game
6.8
3.3
Turnovers Forced Per Game
10.7
15.5
Ball Handling
Kentucky
Louisville
Assists Per Game
19.1
13.5
Turnovers Per Game
9.6
13.1
Turnover Margin
1.1
2.4
Assist/Turnover Ratio
2.0
1.0
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 13.2 percent chance to win against Kentucky. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 9.4 (60th overall), whereas the Wildcats have a BPI rating of 17.5 (11th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 15 percent chance to take down the Wildcats, with a projected final score of 83-72 in favor of UK. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +13.34 (59th overall), whereas Kentucky has an adjusted efficiency margin of +23.71 (10th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 16 percent chance to take down the Wildcats, with a projected final score of 84-73 in favor of UK. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .8175 (52nd overall), whereas Kentucky has a "Barthag" of .9279 (9th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Kentucky 86, Louisville 74.
(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
