Louisville Report

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Kentucky

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Matthew McGavic

Dec 11, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) dribbles against UTEP Miners guard Corey Camper Jr. (4) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center.
Dec 11, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) dribbles against UTEP Miners guard Corey Camper Jr. (4) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (6-4, 0-1 ACC) is set to face Kentucky (9-1, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 5:15 p.m. EST at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Wildcats:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

Kentucky

Louisville

AP/USAT

5th/5th

NR/NR

SOS

94th

12th

SOR

5th

67th

BPI

11th

60th

NET

4th

61st

RPI

22nd

49th

KenPom

10th

59th

Torvik

9th

52nd

EvanMiya

8th

54th

Team Leaders

Kentucky

Louisville

Points

Otega Oweh (15.6)

Chucky Hepburn (14.1)

Rebounds

Amari Williams (9.2)

J'Vonne Hadley (8.0)

Assists

Kerr Kriisa (3.8)

Chucky Hepburn (4.8)

Steals

Otega Oweh (1.3)

Chucky Hepburn (3.2)

Blocks

Amari Williams (1.8)

James Scott (1.0)

Scoring

Kentucky

Louisville

Points Per Game

91.1

76.1

Field Goal %

48.7%

42.5%

FGM/FGA Per Game

33.0/67.7

25.5/60.0

Three Point %

35.5%

27.0%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

10.2/28.7

8.6/31.8

Free Throw %

73.4%

71.1%

FTM/FTA Per Game

14.9/20.3

16.5/23.2

Rebounding

Kentucky

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

44.8

38.8

Off. Reb. Per Game

12.2

13.4

Def. Reb. Per Game

32.6

25.4

Rebound Margin

8.0

4.7

Defense

Kentucky

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

70.3

68.7

Opp. FG%

38.8%

43.1%

Opp. 3PT%

26.3%

33.9%

Steals Per Game

8.1

Blocks Per Game

6.8

3.3

Turnovers Forced Per Game

10.7

15.5

Ball Handling

Kentucky

Louisville

Assists Per Game

19.1

13.5

Turnovers Per Game

9.6

13.1

Turnover Margin

1.1

2.4

Assist/Turnover Ratio

2.0

1.0

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 13.2 percent chance to win against Kentucky. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 9.4 (60th overall), whereas the Wildcats have a BPI rating of 17.5 (11th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 15 percent chance to take down the Wildcats, with a projected final score of 83-72 in favor of UK. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +13.34 (59th overall), whereas Kentucky has an adjusted efficiency margin of +23.71 (10th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 16 percent chance to take down the Wildcats, with a projected final score of 84-73 in favor of UK. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .8175 (52nd overall), whereas Kentucky has a "Barthag" of .9279 (9th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Kentucky 86, Louisville 74.

(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Basketball