Louisville Report

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Eastern Kentucky

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Colonels for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Matthew McGavic

Louisville's Khani Rooths (9) shoots against Duke during their game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Dec. 8, 2024.
Louisville's Khani Rooths (9) shoots against Duke during their game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Dec. 8, 2024. / Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (7-5, 1-1 ACC) is set to face Eastern Kentucky (6-6, 0-0 ASUN) on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 12:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Colonels:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

E. Kentucky

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

NR/NR

SOS

183rd

9th

SOR

200th

62nd

BPI

254th

60th

NET

198th

53rd

RPI

227th

26th

KenPom

227th

50th

Torvik

154th

46th

EvanMiya

231st

53rd

Team Leaders

E. Kentucky

Louisville

Points

Devontae Blanton (16.4)

Chucky Hepburn (15.3)

Rebounds

Devontae Blanton (6.1)

J'Vonne Hadley (7.8)

Assists

Devontae Blanton (3. 8)

Chucky Hepburn (5.1)

Steals

George Kimble (2.9)

Chucky Hepburn (2.9)

Blocks

Yvens Paul (1.6)

James Scott 0.8

Scoring

E. Kentucky

Louisville

Points Per Game

77.0

78.0

Field Goal %

41.9%

43.3%

FGM/FGA Per Game

28.2/67.3

26.2/60.4

Three Point %

31.8%

29.8%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

9.4/29.6

9.6/32.2

Free Throw %

66.5%

71.7%

FTM/FTA Per Game

11.3/16.9

16.1/22.4

Rebounding

E. Kentucky

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

38.3

37.3

Off. Reb. Per Game

15.8

12.4

Def. Reb. Per Game

22.5

24.9

Rebound Margin

0.1

3.6

Defense

E. Kentucky

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

75.0

71.3

Opp. FG%

46.8%

45.1%

Opp. 3PT%

35.6%

35.8%

Steals Per Game

9.8

7.3

Blocks Per Game

3.7

2.8

Turnovers Forced Per Game

15.6

14.6

Ball Handling

E. Kentucky

Louisville

Assists Per Game

13.5

13.4

Turnovers Per Game

11.2

12.1

Turnover Margin

4.4

2.5

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.2

1.1

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 95.6 percent chance to win against Eastern Kentucky. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 9.8 (60th overall), whereas the Colonels have a BPI rating of -5.3 (254th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 94 percent chance to take down the Colonels, with a projected final score of 86-69 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +15.05 (50th overall), whereas Eastern Kentucky has an adjusted efficiency margin of -5.07 (227th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 90 percent chance to take down the Colonels, with a projected final score of 85-69 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .8412 (46th overall), whereas Eastern Kentucky has a "Barthag" of .5033 (154th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 91, Eastern Kentucky 73.

(Photo of Khani Rooth: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Basketball