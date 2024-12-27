Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (7-5, 1-1 ACC) is set to face Eastern Kentucky (6-6, 0-0 ASUN) on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 12:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Colonels:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
E. Kentucky
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
NR/NR
SOS
183rd
9th
SOR
200th
62nd
BPI
254th
60th
NET
198th
53rd
RPI
227th
26th
KenPom
227th
50th
Torvik
154th
46th
EvanMiya
231st
53rd
Team Leaders
E. Kentucky
Louisville
Points
Devontae Blanton (16.4)
Chucky Hepburn (15.3)
Rebounds
Devontae Blanton (6.1)
J'Vonne Hadley (7.8)
Assists
Devontae Blanton (3. 8)
Chucky Hepburn (5.1)
Steals
George Kimble (2.9)
Chucky Hepburn (2.9)
Blocks
Yvens Paul (1.6)
James Scott 0.8
Scoring
E. Kentucky
Louisville
Points Per Game
77.0
78.0
Field Goal %
41.9%
43.3%
FGM/FGA Per Game
28.2/67.3
26.2/60.4
Three Point %
31.8%
29.8%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
9.4/29.6
9.6/32.2
Free Throw %
66.5%
71.7%
FTM/FTA Per Game
11.3/16.9
16.1/22.4
Rebounding
E. Kentucky
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
38.3
37.3
Off. Reb. Per Game
15.8
12.4
Def. Reb. Per Game
22.5
24.9
Rebound Margin
0.1
3.6
Defense
E. Kentucky
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
75.0
71.3
Opp. FG%
46.8%
45.1%
Opp. 3PT%
35.6%
35.8%
Steals Per Game
9.8
7.3
Blocks Per Game
3.7
2.8
Turnovers Forced Per Game
15.6
14.6
Ball Handling
E. Kentucky
Louisville
Assists Per Game
13.5
13.4
Turnovers Per Game
11.2
12.1
Turnover Margin
4.4
2.5
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.2
1.1
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 95.6 percent chance to win against Eastern Kentucky. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 9.8 (60th overall), whereas the Colonels have a BPI rating of -5.3 (254th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 94 percent chance to take down the Colonels, with a projected final score of 86-69 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +15.05 (50th overall), whereas Eastern Kentucky has an adjusted efficiency margin of -5.07 (227th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 90 percent chance to take down the Colonels, with a projected final score of 85-69 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .8412 (46th overall), whereas Eastern Kentucky has a "Barthag" of .5033 (154th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 91, Eastern Kentucky 73.
(Photo of Khani Rooth: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
