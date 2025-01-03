Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Virginia

Louisville Report

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Jan 1, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) reacts during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at KFC Yum! Center.
Jan 1, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) reacts during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at KFC Yum! Center. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (9-5, 2-1 ACC) is set to face Virginia (8-5, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 4:00 p.m. EST at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers:

Rankings

Virginia

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

NR/NR

SOS

50th

15th

SOR

76th

56th

BPI

95th

59th

NET

100th

50th

RPI

69th

27th

KenPom

102nd

54th

Torvik

97th

45th

EvanMiya

103rd

53rd

Team Leaders

Virginia

Louisville

Points

Isaac McKneely (12.2)

Chucky Hepburn (15.9)

Rebounds

Jacob Cofie (5.8)

J'Vonne Hadley (7.9)

Assists

Andrew Rohde (3.2)

Chucky Hepburn (5.6)

Steals

Andrew Rohde (1.0)

Chucky Hepburn (2.6)

Blocks

Blake Buchanan (1.3)

James Scott (0.9)

Scoring

Virginia

Louisville

Points Per Game

62.2

78.4

Field Goal %

44.4%

43.0%

FGM/FGA Per Game

22.2/50.1

26.0/60.5

Three Point %

38.5%

29.5%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

8.1/21.0

9.4/32.0

Free Throw %

72.8%

71.4%

FTM/FTA Per Game

9.7/13.3

16.9/23.7

Rebounding

Virginia

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

31.6

38.4

Off. Reb. Per Game

6.9

12.9

Def. Reb. Per Game

24.7

25.6

Rebound Margin

-0.7

4.6

Defense

Virginia

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

60.8

71.6

Opp. FG%

39.7%

44.7%

Opp. 3PT%

32.2%

35.6%

Steals Per Game

5.0

7.1

Blocks Per Game

4.2

3.0

Turnovers Forced Per Game

9.8

14.1

Ball Handling

Virginia

Louisville

Assists Per Game

14.6

13.4

Turnovers Per Game

11.5

11.9

Turnover Margin

1.7

2.2

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.3

1.1

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 52.6 percent chance to win against Virginia. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 9.6 (59th overall), whereas the Cavaliers have a BPI rating of 5.6 (95th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 56 percent chance to take down the Cavaliers, with a projected final score of 66-64 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +14.84 (54th overall), whereas Virginia has an adjusted efficiency margin of +6.89 (102nd overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 58 percent chance to take down the Cavs, with a projected final score of 63-62 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .8495 (45th overall), whereas Virginia has a "Barthag" of .6953 (97th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 68, Virginia 61.

