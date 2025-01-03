Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Virginia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (9-5, 2-1 ACC) is set to face Virginia (8-5, 1-1 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 4 at 4:00 p.m. EST at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Cavaliers:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
Virginia
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
NR/NR
SOS
50th
15th
SOR
76th
56th
BPI
95th
59th
NET
100th
50th
RPI
69th
27th
KenPom
102nd
54th
Torvik
97th
45th
EvanMiya
103rd
53rd
Team Leaders
Virginia
Louisville
Points
Isaac McKneely (12.2)
Chucky Hepburn (15.9)
Rebounds
Jacob Cofie (5.8)
J'Vonne Hadley (7.9)
Assists
Andrew Rohde (3.2)
Chucky Hepburn (5.6)
Steals
Andrew Rohde (1.0)
Chucky Hepburn (2.6)
Blocks
Blake Buchanan (1.3)
James Scott (0.9)
Scoring
Virginia
Louisville
Points Per Game
62.2
78.4
Field Goal %
44.4%
43.0%
FGM/FGA Per Game
22.2/50.1
26.0/60.5
Three Point %
38.5%
29.5%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.1/21.0
9.4/32.0
Free Throw %
72.8%
71.4%
FTM/FTA Per Game
9.7/13.3
16.9/23.7
Rebounding
Virginia
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
31.6
38.4
Off. Reb. Per Game
6.9
12.9
Def. Reb. Per Game
24.7
25.6
Rebound Margin
-0.7
4.6
Defense
Virginia
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
60.8
71.6
Opp. FG%
39.7%
44.7%
Opp. 3PT%
32.2%
35.6%
Steals Per Game
5.0
7.1
Blocks Per Game
4.2
3.0
Turnovers Forced Per Game
9.8
14.1
Ball Handling
Virginia
Louisville
Assists Per Game
14.6
13.4
Turnovers Per Game
11.5
11.9
Turnover Margin
1.7
2.2
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.3
1.1
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 52.6 percent chance to win against Virginia. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 9.6 (59th overall), whereas the Cavaliers have a BPI rating of 5.6 (95th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 56 percent chance to take down the Cavaliers, with a projected final score of 66-64 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +14.84 (54th overall), whereas Virginia has an adjusted efficiency margin of +6.89 (102nd overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 58 percent chance to take down the Cavs, with a projected final score of 63-62 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .8495 (45th overall), whereas Virginia has a "Barthag" of .6953 (97th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 68, Virginia 61.
(Photo of Chucky Hepburn: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky