Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Clemson
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (10-5, 3-1 ACC) is set to face Clemson (12-3, 4-0 ACC) on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tigers:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
Clemson
Louisville
AP/USAT
RV/RV
NR/NR
SOS
34th
13th
SOR
38th
54th
BPI
27th
59th
NET
37th
40th
RPI
29th
22nd
KenPom
32nd
42nd
Torvik
38th
34th
EvanMiya
35th
43rd
Team Leaders
Clemson
Louisville
Points
Chase Hunter (17.3)
Chucky Hepburn (15.5)
Rebounds
Ian Schieffelin (10.8)
J'Vonne Hadley (7.7)
Assists
Jaeden Zackery (3.3
Chucky Hepburn (5.5)
Steals
Jaeden Zackery (2.2)
Chucky Hepburn (2.5)
Blocks
Viktor Lakhin (1.9)
James Scott (0.9)
Scoring
Clemson
Louisville
Points Per Game
78.5
77.8
Field Goal %
46.4%
43.0%
FGM/FGA Per Game
27.7/59.8
25.9/60.3
Three Point %
38.0%
29.8%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.9/23.5
9.3/31.1
Free Throw %
78.2%
72.3%
FTM/FTA Per Game
14.1/18.1
16.7/23.1
Rebounding
Clemson
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
35.8
38.7
Off. Reb. Per Game
11.5
12.9
Def. Reb. Per Game
24.3
25.7
Rebound Margin
3.4
5.4
Defense
Clemson
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
66.9
70.1
Opp. FG%
43.2%
44.2%
Opp. 3PT%
32.0%
34.3%
Steals Per Game
7.9
7.0
Blocks Per Game
3.6
3.1
Turnovers Forced Per Game
14.2
13.8
Ball Handling
Clemson
Louisville
Assists Per Game
14.6
13.5
Turnovers Per Game
10.7
11.7
Turnover Margin
3.5
2.1
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.4
1.2
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 42.4 percent chance to win against Clemson. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 9.6 (59th overall), whereas the Tigers have a BPI rating of 14.5 (27th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 56 percent chance to take down the Tigers, with a projected final score of 72-71 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +16.77 (42nd overall), whereas Clemson has an adjusted efficiency margin of +19.21 (32nd overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 66 percent chance to take down the Tigers, with a projected final score of 72-68 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .8722 (34th overall), whereas Clemson has a "Barthag" of .8670 (38th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 75, Clemson 72.
(Photo of Chucky Hepburn: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
