Louisville Report

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Pitt

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Matthew McGavic

Jan 7, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) shoots against Clemson Tigers center Viktor Lakhin (0) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Clemson 74-64.
Jan 7, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) shoots against Clemson Tigers center Viktor Lakhin (0) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Clemson 74-64. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-5, 4-1 ACC) is set to face Pitt (12-3, 3-1 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 12:00 p.m. EST at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

Pitt

Louisville

AP/USAT

RV/RV

NR/NR

SOS

35th

7th

SOR

23rd

36th

BPI

34th

50th

NET

20th

39th

RPI

12th

19th

KenPom

27th

37th

Torvik

34th

33rd

EvanMiya

32nd

34th

Team Leaders

Pitt

Louisville

Points

Ishmael Leggett (16.8)

Chucky Hepburn (15.1)

Rebounds

Guillermo Diaz Graham (5.9)

J'Vonne Hadley (7.9)

Assists

Jaland Lowe (5.9)

Chucky Hepburn (5.6)

Steals

Jaland Lowe (1.9)

Chucky Hepburn (2.6)

Blocks

Zack Austin (1.5)

James Scott (0.9)

Scoring

Pitt

Louisville

Points Per Game

81.6

77.6

Field Goal %

48.3%

43.2%

FGM/FGA Per Game

28.7/59.4

25.9/59.9

Three Point %

35.5%

29.8%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

8.6/24.2

9.2/30.9

Free Throw %

77.3%

72.7%

FTM/FTA Per Game

15.7/20.3

16.6/22.9

Rebounding

Pitt

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

35.9

38.3

Off. Reb. Per Game

10.1

12.7

Def. Reb. Per Game

25.8

25.6

Rebound Margin

2.7

4.7

Defense

Pitt

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

68.9

69.8

Opp. FG%

41.8%

43.9%

Opp. 3PT%

31.5%

34.3%

Steals Per Game

7.2

7.0

Blocks Per Game

4.6

3.1

Turnovers Forced Per Game

12.4

13.8

Ball Handling

Pitt

Louisville

Assists Per Game

14.4

13.4

Turnovers Per Game

10.3

11.7

Turnover Margin

2.1

2.1

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.4

1.1

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 27.1 percent chance to win against Pitt. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 10.9 (50th overall), whereas the Panthers have a BPI rating of 13.5 (34th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 32 percent chance to take down the Panthers, with a projected final score of 78-73 in favor of Pitt. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +17.44 (37th overall), whereas Pitt has an adjusted efficiency margin of +20.63 (27th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 36 percent chance to take down the Panthers, with a projected final score of 76-73 in favor of Pitt. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .8825 (33rd overall), whereas Pitt has a "Barthag" of .8822 (34th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Pitt 73, Louisville 72.

(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Basketball