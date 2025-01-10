Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Pitt
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (11-5, 4-1 ACC) is set to face Pitt (12-3, 3-1 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 12:00 p.m. EST at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pa. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Panthers:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
Pitt
Louisville
AP/USAT
RV/RV
NR/NR
SOS
35th
7th
SOR
23rd
36th
BPI
34th
50th
NET
20th
39th
RPI
12th
19th
KenPom
27th
37th
Torvik
34th
33rd
EvanMiya
32nd
34th
Team Leaders
Pitt
Louisville
Points
Ishmael Leggett (16.8)
Chucky Hepburn (15.1)
Rebounds
Guillermo Diaz Graham (5.9)
J'Vonne Hadley (7.9)
Assists
Jaland Lowe (5.9)
Chucky Hepburn (5.6)
Steals
Jaland Lowe (1.9)
Chucky Hepburn (2.6)
Blocks
Zack Austin (1.5)
James Scott (0.9)
Scoring
Pitt
Louisville
Points Per Game
81.6
77.6
Field Goal %
48.3%
43.2%
FGM/FGA Per Game
28.7/59.4
25.9/59.9
Three Point %
35.5%
29.8%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.6/24.2
9.2/30.9
Free Throw %
77.3%
72.7%
FTM/FTA Per Game
15.7/20.3
16.6/22.9
Rebounding
Pitt
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
35.9
38.3
Off. Reb. Per Game
10.1
12.7
Def. Reb. Per Game
25.8
25.6
Rebound Margin
2.7
4.7
Defense
Pitt
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
68.9
69.8
Opp. FG%
41.8%
43.9%
Opp. 3PT%
31.5%
34.3%
Steals Per Game
7.2
7.0
Blocks Per Game
4.6
3.1
Turnovers Forced Per Game
12.4
13.8
Ball Handling
Pitt
Louisville
Assists Per Game
14.4
13.4
Turnovers Per Game
10.3
11.7
Turnover Margin
2.1
2.1
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.4
1.1
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 27.1 percent chance to win against Pitt. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 10.9 (50th overall), whereas the Panthers have a BPI rating of 13.5 (34th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 32 percent chance to take down the Panthers, with a projected final score of 78-73 in favor of Pitt. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +17.44 (37th overall), whereas Pitt has an adjusted efficiency margin of +20.63 (27th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 36 percent chance to take down the Panthers, with a projected final score of 76-73 in favor of Pitt. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .8825 (33rd overall), whereas Pitt has a "Barthag" of .8822 (34th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Pitt 73, Louisville 72.
(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
