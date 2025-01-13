Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Syracuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (12-5, 5-1 ACC) is set to face Syracuse (8-8, 2-3 ACC) on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange:
Rankings
Syracuse
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
NR/NR
SOS
31st
8th
SOR
112th
27th
BPI
87th
48th
NET
144th
36th
RPI
137th
14th
KenPom
114th
34th
Torvik
145th
32nd
EvanMiya
107th
30th
Team Leaders
Syracuse
Louisville
Points
J.J. Starling (19.8)
Chucky Hepburn (15.1)
Rebounds
Donnie Freeman (7.9)
J'Vonne Hadley (7.7)
Assists
Jaquan Carlos (4.3)
Chucky Hepburn (5.6)
Steals
Jaquan Carlos (1.0)
Chucky Hepburn (2.6)
Blocks
Eddie Lampkin Jr. (0.6)
James Scott (0.9)
Scoring
Syracuse
Louisville
Points Per Game
75.9
77.8
Field Goal %
45.7%
43.3%
FGM/FGA Per Game
27.8/60.7
26.2/60.4
Three Point %
29.1%
30.2%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
5.5/18.9
9.4/31.1
Free Throw %
70.0%
71.7%
FTM/FTA Per Game
14.9/21.3
16.1/22.4
Rebounding
Syracuse
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
38.9
38.6
Off. Reb. Per Game
10.8
12.9
Def. Reb. Per Game
28.1
25.6
Rebound Margin
4.4
5.2
Defense
Syracuse
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
77.6
70.2
Opp. FG%
45.1%
43.9%
Opp. 3PT%
33.1%
35.0%
Steals Per Game
4.6
6.9
Blocks Per Game
2.7
3.0
Turnovers Forced Per Game
10.3
13.5
Ball Handling
Syracuse
Louisville
Assists
13.8
13.5
Turnovers Per Game
12.6
11.6
Turnover Margin
-2.3
1.8
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.1
1.2
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 58.1 percent chance to win against Syracuse. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 11.2 (50th overall), whereas the Orange have a BPI rating of 6.1 (87th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 72 percent chance to take down the Orange, with a projected final score of 79-73 in favor of Louisville. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +17.97 (34th overall), whereas Syracuse has an adjusted efficiency margin of +4.28 (114th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 77 percent chance to take down the Orange, with a projected final score of 81-73 in favor of Louisville. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .8835 (32nd overall), whereas Syracuse has a "Barthag" of .5526 (145th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 82, Syracuse 72.
