Louisville Report

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Syracuse

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Matthew McGavic

Dec 28, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) shoots the ball against Eastern Kentucky Colonels guard George Kimble III (3) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville won 78-76.
Dec 28, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) shoots the ball against Eastern Kentucky Colonels guard George Kimble III (3) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville won 78-76. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (12-5, 5-1 ACC) is set to face Syracuse (8-8, 2-3 ACC) on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Orange:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

Syracuse

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

NR/NR

SOS

31st

8th

SOR

112th

27th

BPI

87th

48th

NET

144th

36th

RPI

137th

14th

KenPom

114th

34th

Torvik

145th

32nd

EvanMiya

107th

30th

Team Leaders

Syracuse

Louisville

Points

J.J. Starling (19.8)

Chucky Hepburn (15.1)

Rebounds

Donnie Freeman (7.9)

J'Vonne Hadley (7.7)

Assists

Jaquan Carlos (4.3)

Chucky Hepburn (5.6)

Steals

Jaquan Carlos (1.0)

Chucky Hepburn (2.6)

Blocks

Eddie Lampkin Jr. (0.6)

James Scott (0.9)

Scoring

Syracuse

Louisville

Points Per Game

75.9

77.8

Field Goal %

45.7%

43.3%

FGM/FGA Per Game

27.8/60.7

26.2/60.4

Three Point %

29.1%

30.2%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

5.5/18.9

9.4/31.1

Free Throw %

70.0%

71.7%

FTM/FTA Per Game

14.9/21.3

16.1/22.4

Rebounding

Syracuse

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

38.9

38.6

Off. Reb. Per Game

10.8

12.9

Def. Reb. Per Game

28.1

25.6

Rebound Margin

4.4

5.2

Defense

Syracuse

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

77.6

70.2

Opp. FG%

45.1%

43.9%

Opp. 3PT%

33.1%

35.0%

Steals Per Game

4.6

6.9

Blocks Per Game

2.7

3.0

Turnovers Forced Per Game

10.3

13.5

Ball Handling

Syracuse

Louisville

Assists

13.8

13.5

Turnovers Per Game

12.6

11.6

Turnover Margin

-2.3

1.8

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.1

1.2

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 58.1 percent chance to win against Syracuse. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 11.2 (50th overall), whereas the Orange have a BPI rating of 6.1 (87th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 72 percent chance to take down the Orange, with a projected final score of 79-73 in favor of Louisville. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +17.97 (34th overall), whereas Syracuse has an adjusted efficiency margin of +4.28 (114th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 77 percent chance to take down the Orange, with a projected final score of 81-73 in favor of Louisville. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .8835 (32nd overall), whereas Syracuse has a "Barthag" of .5526 (145th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 82, Syracuse 72.

(Photo of Terrence Edwards Jr.: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Basketball