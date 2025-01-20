Louisville Report

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. SMU

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Mustangs for their Tuesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Matthew McGavic

Jan 18, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) shoots against Virginia Cavaliers guard Dai Dai Ames (7) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Virginia 81-67.
Jan 18, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) shoots against Virginia Cavaliers guard Dai Dai Ames (7) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Virginia 81-67. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (14-5, 7-1 ACC) is set to face SMU (14-4, 5-2 ACC) on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 9:00 p.m. EST at the Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Mustangs:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

SMU

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

RV/RV

SOS

70th

8th

SOR

40th

23rd

BPI

43rd

41st

NET

35th

29th

RPI

51st

13th

KenPom

40th

29th

Torvik

41st

30th

EvanMiya

47th

27th

Team Leaders

SMU

Louisville

Points

Boopie Miller (14.7)

Chucky Hepburn (15.2)

Rebounds

Matt Cross (8.0)

J'Vonne Hadley (7.6)

Assists

Boopie Miller (6.0)

Chucky Hepburn (5.8)

Steals

B.J. Edwards (2.4)

Chucky Hepburn (2.6)

Blocks

Jerrell Colbert (1.1)

James Scott (0.8)

Scoring

SMU

Louisville

Points Per Game

84.8

78.4

Field Goal %

48.6%

43.7%

FGM/FGA Per Game

29.9/61.7

26.4/60.5

Three Point %

38.6%

30.7%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

8.3/21.6

9.4/30.5

Free Throw %

72.3%

73.3%

FTM/FTA Per Game

16.6/22.9

16.2/22.1

Rebounding

SMU

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

40.3

38.4

Off. Reb. Per Game

13.5

12.5

Def. Reb. Per Game

26.8

25.8

Rebound Margin

7.8

5.2

Defense

SMU

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

71.6

69.6

Opp. FG%

41.2%

43.8%

Opp. 3PT%

34.1%

35.0%

Steals Per Game

8.1

6.9

Blocks Per Game

3.8

3.0

Turnovers Forced Per Game

13.1

13.6

Ball Handling

SMU

Louisville

Assists Per Game

16.7

13.5

Turnovers Per Game

11.4

11.3

Turnover Margin

1.7

2.3

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.5

1.2

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 38.1 percent chance to win against SMU. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 12.2 (41st overall), whereas the Mustangs have a BPI rating of 11.9 (43rd overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 43 percent chance to take down the Mustangs, with a projected final score of 79-77 in favor of SMU. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +19.41 (29th overall), whereas SMU has an adjusted efficiency margin of +17.04 (40th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 45 percent chance to take down the Mustangs, with a projected final score of 80-78 in favor of SMU. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .8967 (30th overall), whereas SMU has a "Barthag" of .8558 (41st overall).

- Personal Prediction: SMU 85, Louisville 84.

(Photo of Chucky Hepburn: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

