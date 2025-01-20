Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. SMU
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (14-5, 7-1 ACC) is set to face SMU (14-4, 5-2 ACC) on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 9:00 p.m. EST at the Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Mustangs:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
SMU
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
RV/RV
SOS
70th
8th
SOR
40th
23rd
BPI
43rd
41st
NET
35th
29th
RPI
51st
13th
KenPom
40th
29th
Torvik
41st
30th
EvanMiya
47th
27th
Team Leaders
SMU
Louisville
Points
Boopie Miller (14.7)
Chucky Hepburn (15.2)
Rebounds
Matt Cross (8.0)
J'Vonne Hadley (7.6)
Assists
Boopie Miller (6.0)
Chucky Hepburn (5.8)
Steals
B.J. Edwards (2.4)
Chucky Hepburn (2.6)
Blocks
Jerrell Colbert (1.1)
James Scott (0.8)
Scoring
SMU
Louisville
Points Per Game
84.8
78.4
Field Goal %
48.6%
43.7%
FGM/FGA Per Game
29.9/61.7
26.4/60.5
Three Point %
38.6%
30.7%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
8.3/21.6
9.4/30.5
Free Throw %
72.3%
73.3%
FTM/FTA Per Game
16.6/22.9
16.2/22.1
Rebounding
SMU
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
40.3
38.4
Off. Reb. Per Game
13.5
12.5
Def. Reb. Per Game
26.8
25.8
Rebound Margin
7.8
5.2
Defense
SMU
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
71.6
69.6
Opp. FG%
41.2%
43.8%
Opp. 3PT%
34.1%
35.0%
Steals Per Game
8.1
6.9
Blocks Per Game
3.8
3.0
Turnovers Forced Per Game
13.1
13.6
Ball Handling
SMU
Louisville
Assists Per Game
16.7
13.5
Turnovers Per Game
11.4
11.3
Turnover Margin
1.7
2.3
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.5
1.2
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 38.1 percent chance to win against SMU. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 12.2 (41st overall), whereas the Mustangs have a BPI rating of 11.9 (43rd overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 43 percent chance to take down the Mustangs, with a projected final score of 79-77 in favor of SMU. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +19.41 (29th overall), whereas SMU has an adjusted efficiency margin of +17.04 (40th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 45 percent chance to take down the Mustangs, with a projected final score of 80-78 in favor of SMU. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .8967 (30th overall), whereas SMU has a "Barthag" of .8558 (41st overall).
- Personal Prediction: SMU 85, Louisville 84.
(Photo of Chucky Hepburn: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
