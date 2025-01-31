Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (16-5, 9-1 ACC) is set to face Georgia Tech (9-12, 3-7 ACC) on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 3:45 p.m. EST at the McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Ga. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Yellow Jackets:
Rankings
Georgia Tech
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
21st/22nd
SOS
76th
11th
SOR
163rd
22nd
BPI
101st
36th
NET
146th
25th
RPI
245th
12th
KenPom
111th
25th
Torvik
119th
22nd
EvanMiya
108th
24th
Team Leaders
Georgia Tech
Louisville
Points
Lance Terry (15.4)
Chucky Hepburn (15.0)
Rebounds
Baye Ndongo (7.5)
J'Vonne Hadley (7.5)
Assists
Naithan George (6.2)
Chucky Hepburn (6.4)
Steals
Lance Terry (1.3)
Chucky Hepburn (2.4)
Blocks
Baye Ndongo (0.7)
James Scott (0.9)
Scoring
Georgia Tech
Louisville
Points Per Game
74.4
79.0
Field Goal %
44.4%
43.6%
FGM/FGA Per Game
26.7/60.2
26.5/60.7
Three Point %
34.0%
31.6%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
7.5/22.1
9.9/31.3
Free Throw %
67.6%
73.9%
FTM/FTA Per Game
13.4/19.9
16.1/21.9
Rebounding
Georgia Tech
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
36.8
38.3
Off. Reb. Per Game
10.3
12.6
Def. Reb. Per Game
26.4
25.8
Rebound Margin
0.7
4.9
Defense
Georgia Tech
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
73.3
69.2
Opp. FG%
42.4%
43.5%
Opp. 3PT%
35.7%
35.1%
Steals Per Game
6.3
6.7
Blocks Per Game
3.8
3.1
Turnovers Forced Per Game
11.6
13.5
Ball Handling
Georgia Tech
Louisville
Assists Per Game
15.4
14.3
Turnovers Per Game
12.0
11.0
Turnover Margin
-0.5
2.5
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.3
1.3
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 69.9 percent chance to win against Georgia Tech. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 12.8 (36th overall), whereas the Yellow Jackets have a BPI rating of 4.7 (101st overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 79 percent chance to take down the Yellow Jackets, with a projected final score of 79-70 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +21.33 (25th overall), whereas Georgia Tech has an adjusted efficiency margin of +4.38 (111th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have an 80 percent chance to take down the Yellow Jackets, with a projected final score of 79-70 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9195 (22nd overall), whereas Georgia Tech has a "Barthag" of .6068 (119th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 84, Georgia Tech 71.
