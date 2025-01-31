Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Georgia Tech

Louisville Report

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Yellow Jackets for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Jan 28, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) celebrates after hitting a three pointer against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at KFC Yum! Center.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (16-5, 9-1 ACC) is set to face Georgia Tech (9-12, 3-7 ACC) on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 3:45 p.m. EST at the McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Ga. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Yellow Jackets:

Rankings

Georgia Tech

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

21st/22nd

SOS

76th

11th

SOR

163rd

22nd

BPI

101st

36th

NET

146th

25th

RPI

245th

12th

KenPom

111th

25th

Torvik

119th

22nd

EvanMiya

108th

24th

Team Leaders

Georgia Tech

Louisville

Points

Lance Terry (15.4)

Chucky Hepburn (15.0)

Rebounds

Baye Ndongo (7.5)

J'Vonne Hadley (7.5)

Assists

Naithan George (6.2)

Chucky Hepburn (6.4)

Steals

Lance Terry (1.3)

Chucky Hepburn (2.4)

Blocks

Baye Ndongo (0.7)

James Scott (0.9)

Scoring

Georgia Tech

Louisville

Points Per Game

74.4

79.0

Field Goal %

44.4%

43.6%

FGM/FGA Per Game

26.7/60.2

26.5/60.7

Three Point %

34.0%

31.6%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

7.5/22.1

9.9/31.3

Free Throw %

67.6%

73.9%

FTM/FTA Per Game

13.4/19.9

16.1/21.9

Rebounding

Georgia Tech

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

36.8

38.3

Off. Reb. Per Game

10.3

12.6

Def. Reb. Per Game

26.4

25.8

Rebound Margin

0.7

4.9

Defense

Georgia Tech

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

73.3

69.2

Opp. FG%

42.4%

43.5%

Opp. 3PT%

35.7%

35.1%

Steals Per Game

6.3

6.7

Blocks Per Game

3.8

3.1

Turnovers Forced Per Game

11.6

13.5

Ball Handling

Georgia Tech

Louisville

Assists Per Game

15.4

14.3

Turnovers Per Game

12.0

11.0

Turnover Margin

-0.5

2.5

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.3

1.3

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 69.9 percent chance to win against Georgia Tech. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 12.8 (36th overall), whereas the Yellow Jackets have a BPI rating of 4.7 (101st overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 79 percent chance to take down the Yellow Jackets, with a projected final score of 79-70 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +21.33 (25th overall), whereas Georgia Tech has an adjusted efficiency margin of +4.38 (111th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have an 80 percent chance to take down the Yellow Jackets, with a projected final score of 79-70 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9195 (22nd overall), whereas Georgia Tech has a "Barthag" of .6068 (119th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 84, Georgia Tech 71.

(Photo of Khani Rooths: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

