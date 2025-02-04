Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Boston College
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (16-6, 9-2 ACC) is set to face Boston College (10-11, 2-8 ACC) on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the Silvio O. Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
Boston College
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
21st/22nd
SOS
87th
12th
SOR
151st
28th
BPI
160th
39th
NET
217th
30th
RPI
216th
18th
KenPom
203rd
30th
Torvik
196th
25th
EvanMiya
200th
28th
Team Leaders
Boston College
Louisville
Points
Donald Hand Jr. (15.5)
Chucky Hepburn (15.1)
Rebounds
Donald Hand Jr. (6.7)
J'Vonne Hadley (7.3)
Assists
Joshua Beadle (2.2)
Chucky Hepburn (6.4)
Steals
Three Tied (0.7)
Chucky Hepburn (2.4)
Blocks
Chad Venning (1.4)
James Scott (0.9)
Scoring
Boston College
Louisville
Points Per Game
71.0
78.6
Field Goal %
43.6%
43.7%
FGM/FGA Per Game
25.2/57.9
26.4/60.5
Three Point %
36.1%
31.8%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
6.7/18.5
9.9/31.0
Free Throw %
72.8%
73.2%
FTM/FTA Per Game
13.9/19.1
15.9/21.7
Rebounding
Boston College
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
34.5
38.2
Off. Reb. Per Game
10.8
12.3
Def. Reb. Per Game
23.7
25.9
Rebound Margin
1.0
5.0
Defense
Boston College
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
75.3
69.6
Opp. FG%
46.0%
43.7%
Opp. 3PT%
36.5%
35.0%
Steals Per Game
5.0
6.6
Blocks Per Game
3.9
3.1
Turnovers Forced Per Game
10.3
13.3
Ball Handling
Boston College
Louisville
Assists Per Game
11.4
14.2
Turnovers Per Game
11.8
11.1
Turnover Margin
-1.5
2.2
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.0
1.3
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 83.0 percent chance to win against Boston College. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 12.5 (39th overall), whereas the Eagles have a BPI rating of -0.1 (160th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 88 percent chance to take down the Eagles, with a projected final score of 80-67 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +20.68 (30th overall), whereas Boston College has an adjusted efficiency margin of -2.99 (203rd overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have an 89 percent chance to take down the Eagles, with a projected final score of 81-68 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9156 (25th overall), whereas Boston College has a "Barthag" of .4336 (196th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 85, Boston College 69.
(Photo of James Scott: Brett Davis - Imagn Images)
