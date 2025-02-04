Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Boston College

Louisville Report

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles for their Wednesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Feb 1, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward James Scott (0) dunks over Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Ibrahim Souare (30) in the first half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (16-6, 9-2 ACC) is set to face Boston College (10-11, 2-8 ACC) on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the Silvio O. Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles:

Rankings

Boston College

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

21st/22nd

SOS

87th

12th

SOR

151st

28th

BPI

160th

39th

NET

217th

30th

RPI

216th

18th

KenPom

203rd

30th

Torvik

196th

25th

EvanMiya

200th

28th

Team Leaders

Boston College

Louisville

Points

Donald Hand Jr. (15.5)

Chucky Hepburn (15.1)

Rebounds

Donald Hand Jr. (6.7)

J'Vonne Hadley (7.3)

Assists

Joshua Beadle (2.2)

Chucky Hepburn (6.4)

Steals

Three Tied (0.7)

Chucky Hepburn (2.4)

Blocks

Chad Venning (1.4)

James Scott (0.9)

Scoring

Boston College

Louisville

Points Per Game

71.0

78.6

Field Goal %

43.6%

43.7%

FGM/FGA Per Game

25.2/57.9

26.4/60.5

Three Point %

36.1%

31.8%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

6.7/18.5

9.9/31.0

Free Throw %

72.8%

73.2%

FTM/FTA Per Game

13.9/19.1

15.9/21.7

Rebounding

Boston College

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

34.5

38.2

Off. Reb. Per Game

10.8

12.3

Def. Reb. Per Game

23.7

25.9

Rebound Margin

1.0

5.0

Defense

Boston College

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

75.3

69.6

Opp. FG%

46.0%

43.7%

Opp. 3PT%

36.5%

35.0%

Steals Per Game

5.0

6.6

Blocks Per Game

3.9

3.1

Turnovers Forced Per Game

10.3

13.3

Ball Handling

Boston College

Louisville

Assists Per Game

11.4

14.2

Turnovers Per Game

11.8

11.1

Turnover Margin

-1.5

2.2

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.0

1.3

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 83.0 percent chance to win against Boston College. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 12.5 (39th overall), whereas the Eagles have a BPI rating of -0.1 (160th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 88 percent chance to take down the Eagles, with a projected final score of 80-67 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +20.68 (30th overall), whereas Boston College has an adjusted efficiency margin of -2.99 (203rd overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have an 89 percent chance to take down the Eagles, with a projected final score of 81-68 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9156 (25th overall), whereas Boston College has a "Barthag" of .4336 (196th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 85, Boston College 69.

(Photo of James Scott: Brett Davis - Imagn Images)

