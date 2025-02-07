Louisville Report

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Miami

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Hurricanes for their Saturday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Matthew McGavic

Feb 1, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) attempts a dunk against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (17-6, 10-2 ACC) is set to face Miami (5-17, 1-10 ACC) on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hurricanes:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

Miami

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

RV/RV

SOS

70th

14th

SOR

236th

26th

BPI

115th

35th

NET

227th

28th

RPI

271st

16th

KenPom

193rd

28th

Torvik

205th

24th

EvanMiya

164th

27th

Team Leaders

Miami

Louisville

Points

Matthew Cleveland (15.9)

Chucky Hepburn (15.0)

Rebounds

Brandon Johnson (6.9)

J'Vonne Hadley (7.1)

Assists

Brandon Johnson (1.8)

Chucky Hepburn (6.2)

Steals

Brandon Johnson (1.0)

Chucky Hepburn (2.3)

Blocks

Brandon Johnson (0.7)

James Scott (0.8)

Scoring

Miami

Louisville

Points Per Game

74.9

78.8

Field Goal %

46.3%

44.0%

FGM/FGA Per Game

27.3/58.9

26.7/60.8

Three Point %

31.7%

32.0%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

7.4/23.2

9.8/30.7

Free Throw %

77.2%

73.0%

FTM/FTA Per Game

13.0/16.8

15.5/21.3

Rebounding

Miami

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

31.9

38.5

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.6

12.3

Def. Reb. Per Game

22.3

26.2

Rebound Margin

-1.5

5.3

Defense

Miami

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

79.6

69.1

Opp. FG%

49.6%

43.5%

Opp. 3PT%

39.5%

34.8%

Steals Per Game

6.2

6.6

Blocks Per Game

3.3

3.0

Turnovers Forced Per Game

10.2

13.3

Ball Handling

Miami

Louisville

Assists Per Game

12.8

14.1

Turnovers Per Game

10.6

11.1

Turnover Margin

0.4

2.2

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.2

1.3

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 90.1 percent chance to win against Miami. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 13.0 (35th overall), whereas the Hurricanes have a BPI rating of 3.1 (115th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 96 percent chance to take down the Hurricanes, with a projected final score of 88-69 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +21.43 (28th overall), whereas Miami has an adjusted efficiency margin of -2.14 (193rd overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have an 97 percent chance to take down the Canes, with a projected final score of 92-66 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9193 (24th overall), whereas Miami has a "Barthag" of .4070 (205th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 90, Miami 69.

(Photo of Khani Rooths: Brett Davis - Imagn Images)

