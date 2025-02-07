Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Miami
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (17-6, 10-2 ACC) is set to face Miami (5-17, 1-10 ACC) on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hurricanes:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
Miami
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
RV/RV
SOS
70th
14th
SOR
236th
26th
BPI
115th
35th
NET
227th
28th
RPI
271st
16th
KenPom
193rd
28th
Torvik
205th
24th
EvanMiya
164th
27th
Team Leaders
Miami
Louisville
Points
Matthew Cleveland (15.9)
Chucky Hepburn (15.0)
Rebounds
Brandon Johnson (6.9)
J'Vonne Hadley (7.1)
Assists
Brandon Johnson (1.8)
Chucky Hepburn (6.2)
Steals
Brandon Johnson (1.0)
Chucky Hepburn (2.3)
Blocks
Brandon Johnson (0.7)
James Scott (0.8)
Scoring
Miami
Louisville
Points Per Game
74.9
78.8
Field Goal %
46.3%
44.0%
FGM/FGA Per Game
27.3/58.9
26.7/60.8
Three Point %
31.7%
32.0%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
7.4/23.2
9.8/30.7
Free Throw %
77.2%
73.0%
FTM/FTA Per Game
13.0/16.8
15.5/21.3
Rebounding
Miami
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
31.9
38.5
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.6
12.3
Def. Reb. Per Game
22.3
26.2
Rebound Margin
-1.5
5.3
Defense
Miami
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
79.6
69.1
Opp. FG%
49.6%
43.5%
Opp. 3PT%
39.5%
34.8%
Steals Per Game
6.2
6.6
Blocks Per Game
3.3
3.0
Turnovers Forced Per Game
10.2
13.3
Ball Handling
Miami
Louisville
Assists Per Game
12.8
14.1
Turnovers Per Game
10.6
11.1
Turnover Margin
0.4
2.2
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.2
1.3
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has an 90.1 percent chance to win against Miami. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 13.0 (35th overall), whereas the Hurricanes have a BPI rating of 3.1 (115th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have an 96 percent chance to take down the Hurricanes, with a projected final score of 88-69 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +21.43 (28th overall), whereas Miami has an adjusted efficiency margin of -2.14 (193rd overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have an 97 percent chance to take down the Canes, with a projected final score of 92-66 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .9193 (24th overall), whereas Miami has a "Barthag" of .4070 (205th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 90, Miami 69.
(Photo of Khani Rooths: Brett Davis - Imagn Images)
