Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Bellarmine

The Cardinals are back in action after a 10-day break to face the Knights.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville's James Scott (0) and Khani Rooths (9) celebrated their teammates play during timeout against Morehead State in their game at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. on Nov. 4, 2024 / Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (1-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Bellarmine (0-4, 0-0 ASUN) on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Knights:

Rankings

BU

UofL

AP/USAT

NR/NR

NR/NR

SOS

193rd

62nd

SOR

347th

156th

NET

318th

216th

RPI

323rd

258th

BPI

332nd

66th

KenPom

332nd

69th

Torvik

320th

64th

EvanMiya

334th

53rd

Team Leaders

BU

UofL

Points

Jack Karasinski (18.3)

Reyne Smith (15.0)

Rebounds

Curt Hopf (5.5)

Kasean Pryor (7.0)

Assists

Dylan Branson (3.3)

Chucky Hepburn (4.0)

Steals

Three Tied (1.5)

Chucky Hepburn (3.0)

Blocks

Jack Karasinski (0.5)

Aboubacar Traore (1.5)

Scoring

BU

UofL

Points Per Game

66.8

74.0

Field Goal %

44.3%

36.6%

FGM/FGA Per Game

23.3/52.5

24.0/65.5

Three Point %

31.4%

28.0%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

6.8/21.5

10.5/37.5

Free Throw %

80.6%

75.6%

FTM/FTA Per Game

13.5/16.8

15.5/20.5

Rebounding

BU

UofL

Rebounds Per Game

29.5

37.5

Off. Reb. Per Game

7.25

13.5

Def. Reb. Per Game

22.25

24

Rebound Margin

-3.0

-5.0

Defense

BU

UofL

Opp. Points Per Game

78.5

61.0

Opp. FG%

47.8%

40.0%

Opp. 3PT%

43.2%

32.5%

Steals Per Game

7.8

12.0

Blocks Per Game

1.5

5.0

Turnovers Forced Per Game

11.8

20.5

Ball Handling

BU

UofL

Assists Per Game

12.8

16.0

Turnovers Per Game

15.3

10.0

Turnover Margin

-3.5

10.5

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.8

1.6

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 97.8 percent chance to win against Bellarmine. Louisville has a BPI rating of 8.8 (66th overall), whereas Bellarmine has a BPI rating of -10.5 (332nd overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 97 percent chance to take down the Knights, with a projected final score of 84-63 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +11.43 (69th overall), whereas Bellarmine has an adjusted efficiency margin of -14.05 (332nd overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 97 percent chance to take down the Knights, with a projected final score of 90-63 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .7981 (64th overall), whereas Tennessee has a "Barthag" of .1968 (320th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 89, Bellarmine 61.

(Photo of James Scott, Khani Rooths: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

