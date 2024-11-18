Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Bellarmine
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (1-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Bellarmine (0-4, 0-0 ASUN) on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Knights:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
BU
UofL
AP/USAT
NR/NR
NR/NR
SOS
193rd
62nd
SOR
347th
156th
NET
318th
216th
RPI
323rd
258th
BPI
332nd
66th
KenPom
332nd
69th
Torvik
320th
64th
EvanMiya
334th
53rd
Team Leaders
BU
UofL
Points
Jack Karasinski (18.3)
Reyne Smith (15.0)
Rebounds
Curt Hopf (5.5)
Kasean Pryor (7.0)
Assists
Dylan Branson (3.3)
Chucky Hepburn (4.0)
Steals
Three Tied (1.5)
Chucky Hepburn (3.0)
Blocks
Jack Karasinski (0.5)
Aboubacar Traore (1.5)
Scoring
BU
UofL
Points Per Game
66.8
74.0
Field Goal %
44.3%
36.6%
FGM/FGA Per Game
23.3/52.5
24.0/65.5
Three Point %
31.4%
28.0%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
6.8/21.5
10.5/37.5
Free Throw %
80.6%
75.6%
FTM/FTA Per Game
13.5/16.8
15.5/20.5
Rebounding
BU
UofL
Rebounds Per Game
29.5
37.5
Off. Reb. Per Game
7.25
13.5
Def. Reb. Per Game
22.25
24
Rebound Margin
-3.0
-5.0
Defense
BU
UofL
Opp. Points Per Game
78.5
61.0
Opp. FG%
47.8%
40.0%
Opp. 3PT%
43.2%
32.5%
Steals Per Game
7.8
12.0
Blocks Per Game
1.5
5.0
Turnovers Forced Per Game
11.8
20.5
Ball Handling
BU
UofL
Assists Per Game
12.8
16.0
Turnovers Per Game
15.3
10.0
Turnover Margin
-3.5
10.5
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.8
1.6
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 97.8 percent chance to win against Bellarmine. Louisville has a BPI rating of 8.8 (66th overall), whereas Bellarmine has a BPI rating of -10.5 (332nd overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 97 percent chance to take down the Knights, with a projected final score of 84-63 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +11.43 (69th overall), whereas Bellarmine has an adjusted efficiency margin of -14.05 (332nd overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 97 percent chance to take down the Knights, with a projected final score of 90-63 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .7981 (64th overall), whereas Tennessee has a "Barthag" of .1968 (320th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 89, Bellarmine 61.
(Photo of James Scott, Khani Rooths: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
