Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Winthrop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Winthrop (4-2, 0-0 Big South) on Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
Winthrop
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
NR/NR
SOS
294th
180th
SOR
217th
130th
NET
181st
216th
RPI
217th
275h
BPI
176th
62nd
KenPom
179th
64th
Torvik
187th
61st
EvanMiya
159th
45th
Team Leaders
Winthrop
Louisville
Points
Kasen Harrison (16.3)
Kasean Pryor (15.0)
Rebounds
Kelton Talford (7.2)
Kasean Pryor (7.0)
Assists
Kasen Harrison (3.5)
Chucky Hepburn (4.3)
Steals
Two Tied (1.5)
Chucky Hepburn (3.3)
Blocks
Tai Hamilton (1.2)
Two Tied (1.0)
Scoring
Winthrop
Louisville
Points Per Game
84.8
82.7
Field Goal %
45.3%
42.6%
FGM/FGA Per Game
28.0/61.8
27.7/65.0
Three Point %
27.5%
30.0%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
7.3/26.7
11.0/36.7
Free Throw %
68.3%
75.4%
FTM/FTA Per Game
21.5/31.5
16.3/21.7
Rebounding
Winthrop
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
43.3
37.3
Off. Reb. Per Game
15.3
12.3
Def. Reb. Per Game
28.0
25.0
Rebound Margin
9.2
1.3
Defense
Winthrop
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
73.2
63.3
Opp. FG%
39.4%
41.8%
Opp. 3PT%
36.0%
33.8%
Steals Per Game
9.3
10.3
Blocks Per Game
3.5
4.0
Turnovers Forced Per Game
17.0
19.0
Ball Handling
Winthrop
Louisville
Assists Per Game
11.2
15.7
Turnovers Per Game
14.7
9.7
Turnover Margin
2.3
9.3
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.8
1.6
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 91.3 percent chance to win against Winthrop. Louisville has a BPI rating of 9.3 (62nd overall), whereas Winthrop has a BPI rating of -1.3 (176th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 90 percent chance to take down the Eagles, with a projected final score of 83-69 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +12.21 (64th overall), whereas Winthrop has an adjusted efficiency margin of -1.51 (179th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 90 percent chance to take down the Eagles, with a projected final score of 88-71 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .8017 (61st overall), whereas Winthrop has a "Barthag" of .4441 (187th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 90, Winthrop 67.
(Photo of Chucky Hepburn, Tyler Doyle: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X