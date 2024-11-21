Louisville Report

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Winthrop

The Cardinals take on Pat Kelsey's former team in the Eagles.

Matthew McGavic

Nov 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Bellarmine Knights guard Tyler Doyle (2) looks to pass under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Bellarmine 100-68.
Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (2-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Winthrop (4-2, 0-0 Big South) on Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Eagles:

Rankings

Winthrop

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

NR/NR

SOS

294th

180th

SOR

217th

130th

NET

181st

216th

RPI

217th

275h

BPI

176th

62nd

KenPom

179th

64th

Torvik

187th

61st

EvanMiya

159th

45th

Team Leaders

Winthrop

Louisville

Points

Kasen Harrison (16.3)

Kasean Pryor (15.0)

Rebounds

Kelton Talford (7.2)

Kasean Pryor (7.0)

Assists

Kasen Harrison (3.5)

Chucky Hepburn (4.3)

Steals

Two Tied (1.5)

Chucky Hepburn (3.3)

Blocks

Tai Hamilton (1.2)

Two Tied (1.0)

Scoring

Winthrop

Louisville

Points Per Game

84.8

82.7

Field Goal %

45.3%

42.6%

FGM/FGA Per Game

28.0/61.8

27.7/65.0

Three Point %

27.5%

30.0%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

7.3/26.7

11.0/36.7

Free Throw %

68.3%

75.4%

FTM/FTA Per Game

21.5/31.5

16.3/21.7

Rebounding

Winthrop

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

43.3

37.3

Off. Reb. Per Game

15.3

12.3

Def. Reb. Per Game

28.0

25.0

Rebound Margin

9.2

1.3

Defense

Winthrop

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

73.2

63.3

Opp. FG%

39.4%

41.8%

Opp. 3PT%

36.0%

33.8%

Steals Per Game

9.3

10.3

Blocks Per Game

3.5

4.0

Turnovers Forced Per Game

17.0

19.0

Ball Handling

Winthrop

Louisville

Assists Per Game

11.2

15.7

Turnovers Per Game

14.7

9.7

Turnover Margin

2.3

9.3

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.8

1.6

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 91.3 percent chance to win against Winthrop. Louisville has a BPI rating of 9.3 (62nd overall), whereas Winthrop has a BPI rating of -1.3 (176th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 90 percent chance to take down the Eagles, with a projected final score of 83-69 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +12.21 (64th overall), whereas Winthrop has an adjusted efficiency margin of -1.51 (179th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 90 percent chance to take down the Eagles, with a projected final score of 88-71 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .8017 (61st overall), whereas Winthrop has a "Barthag" of .4441 (187th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 90, Winthrop 67.

