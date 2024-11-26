Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (3-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Indiana (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST in The Bahamas. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hoosiers:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
Indiana
Louisville
AP/USAT
16th/18th
NR/NR
SOS
234th
208th
SOR
33rd
88th
NET
98th
216th
RPI
40th
120th
BPI
40th
62nd
KenPom
35th
58th
Torvik
30th
55th
EvanMiya
21st
49th
Team Leaders
Indiana
Louisville
Points
Mackenzie Mgbako (18.8)
Reyne Smith (14.8)
Rebounds
Oumar Ballo (9.8)
Kasean Pryor (6.5)
Assists
Trey Galloway (5.3)
Chucky Hepburn (4.0)
Steals
Malik Reneau (1.8)
Chucky Hepburn (3.0)
Blocks
Oumar Ballo (2.8)
James Scott (1.8)
Scoring
Indiana
Louisville
Points Per Game
81.5
81.0
Field Goal %
51.7%
43.8%
FGM/FGA Per Game
29.8/57.5
27.3/62.3
Three Point %
35.7%
29.4%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
6.3/17.5
10.0/34.0
Free Throw %
80.8%
72.5%
FTM/FTA Per Game
15.8/19.5
16.5/22.8
Rebounding
Indiana
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
39.5
39.0
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.0
11.8
Def. Reb. Per Game
30.5
27.3
Rebound Margin
6.5
1.8
Defense
Indiana
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
61.3
62.8
Opp. FG%
35.4%
38.6%
Opp. 3PT%
27.1%
29.8%
Steals Per Game
8.0
9.5
Blocks Per Game
5.0
5.5
Turnovers Forced Per Game
13.8
19.0
Ball Handling
Indiana
Louisville
Assists Per Game
18.0
14.8
Turnovers Per Game
13.3
12.3
Turnover Margin
0.5
6.8
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.4
1.2
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 39.8 percent chance to win against Indiana. Louisville has a BPI rating of 9.5 (62nd overall), whereas Indiana has a BPI rating of 11.9 (40th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 39 percent chance to take down the Hoosiers, with a projected final score of 77-73 in favor of IU. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +12.89 (58th overall), whereas Indiana has an adjusted efficiency margin of +17.23 (35th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 37 percent chance to take down the Hoosiers, with a projected final score of 81-77 in favor of IU. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .8061 (55th overall), whereas Indiana has a "Barthag" of .8749 (30th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Indiana 85, Louisville 79.
(Photo of James Scott: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
