Louisville Report

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Indiana

The Cardinals face the Hoosiers in their first game as part of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Matthew McGavic

Nov 22, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward James Scott (0) shoots against Winthrop Eagles guard Paul Jones III (3) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Winthrop 76-61.
Nov 22, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward James Scott (0) shoots against Winthrop Eagles guard Paul Jones III (3) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Winthrop 76-61. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (3-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Indiana (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST in The Bahamas. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Hoosiers:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

Indiana

Louisville

AP/USAT

16th/18th

NR/NR

SOS

234th

208th

SOR

33rd

88th

NET

98th

216th

RPI

40th

120th

BPI

40th

62nd

KenPom

35th

58th

Torvik

30th

55th

EvanMiya

21st

49th

Team Leaders

Indiana

Louisville

Points

Mackenzie Mgbako (18.8)

Reyne Smith (14.8)

Rebounds

Oumar Ballo (9.8)

Kasean Pryor (6.5)

Assists

Trey Galloway (5.3)

Chucky Hepburn (4.0)

Steals

Malik Reneau (1.8)

Chucky Hepburn (3.0)

Blocks

Oumar Ballo (2.8)

James Scott (1.8)

Scoring

Indiana

Louisville

Points Per Game

81.5

81.0

Field Goal %

51.7%

43.8%

FGM/FGA Per Game

29.8/57.5

27.3/62.3

Three Point %

35.7%

29.4%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

6.3/17.5

10.0/34.0

Free Throw %

80.8%

72.5%

FTM/FTA Per Game

15.8/19.5

16.5/22.8

Rebounding

Indiana

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

39.5

39.0

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.0

11.8

Def. Reb. Per Game

30.5

27.3

Rebound Margin

6.5

1.8

Defense

Indiana

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

61.3

62.8

Opp. FG%

35.4%

38.6%

Opp. 3PT%

27.1%

29.8%

Steals Per Game

8.0

9.5

Blocks Per Game

5.0

5.5

Turnovers Forced Per Game

13.8

19.0

Ball Handling

Indiana

Louisville

Assists Per Game

18.0

14.8

Turnovers Per Game

13.3

12.3

Turnover Margin

0.5

6.8

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.4

1.2

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 39.8 percent chance to win against Indiana. Louisville has a BPI rating of 9.5 (62nd overall), whereas Indiana has a BPI rating of 11.9 (40th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 39 percent chance to take down the Hoosiers, with a projected final score of 77-73 in favor of IU. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +12.89 (58th overall), whereas Indiana has an adjusted efficiency margin of +17.23 (35th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 37 percent chance to take down the Hoosiers, with a projected final score of 81-77 in favor of IU. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .8061 (55th overall), whereas Indiana has a "Barthag" of .8749 (30th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Indiana 85, Louisville 79.

(Photo of James Scott: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Basketball