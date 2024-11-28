Louisville Report

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. West Virginia

The Cardinals take on the Mountaineers in the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals.

Matthew McGavic

Nov 27, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) shoots during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) shoots during the first half against the Indiana Hoosiers at the Atlantis Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (4-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face West Virginia (4-a, 0-0 Big 12) in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Thursday, Nov. 28 at 12:00 p.m. EST in The Bahamas. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Mountaineers:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

West Virginia

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

NR/NR

SOS

178th*

217th*

SOR

82nd*

90th*

NET

156th

216th

RPI

14th

43rd

BPI

66th*

62nd*

KenPom

56th

38th

Torvik

61st

44th

EvanMiya

74th

48th

*Numbers not yet updated as current on ESPN's site.

Team Leaders

West Virginia

Louisville

Points

Javon Small (18.6)

Reyne Smith (14.2)

Rebounds

Amani Hansberry (7.6)

Kasean Pryor (6.6)

Assists

Javon Small (3.6)

Chucky Hepburn (5.2)

Steals

Javon Small (2.6)

Chucky Hepburn (3.8)

Blocks

Eduardo Andre (2.0)

James Scott (1.6)

Scoring

West Virginia

Louisville

Points Per Game

79.2

82.6

Field Goal %

44.6%

46.5%

FGM/FGA Per Game

26.6/59.6

29.2/62.8

Three Point %

35.5%

30.7%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

10.8/30.4

10.0/32.6

Free Throw %

75.2%

72.4%

FTM/FTA Per Game

15.2/20.2

14.2/19.6

Rebounding

West Virginia

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

37.2

38.2

Off. Reb. Per Game

9.4

11.6

Def. Reb. Per Game

27.8

26.6

Rebound Margin

-1.2

0.4

Defense

West Virginia

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

67.0

62.4

Opp. FG%

37.1%

37.5%

Opp. 3PT%

30.4%

30.7%

Steals Per Game

9.2

10.6

Blocks Per Game

7.2

4.6

Turnovers Forced Per Game

14.8

19.8

Ball Handling

West Virginia

Louisville

Assists Per Game

13.0

16.4

Turnovers Per Game

12.4

12.8

Turnover Margin

2.4

7.0

Assis/Turnover Ratio

1.0

1.3

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: This will be added once ESPN's metrics have updated overnight and subsequently have predictions listed.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 58 percent chance to take down the Mountaineers, with a projected final score of 74-72 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +16.76 (38th overall), whereas West Virginia has an adjusted efficiency margin of +13.51 (56th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 56 percent chance to take down the Mountaineers, with a projected final score of 78-76 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .8365 (44th overall), whereas West Virginia has a "Barthag" of .7997 (61st overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 79, West Virginia 71.

(Photo of Chucky Hepburn: Kevin Jairaj - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Basketball