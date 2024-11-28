Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. West Virginia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (4-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face West Virginia (4-a, 0-0 Big 12) in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Thursday, Nov. 28 at 12:00 p.m. EST in The Bahamas. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Mountaineers:
Rankings
West Virginia
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
NR/NR
SOS
178th*
217th*
SOR
82nd*
90th*
NET
156th
216th
RPI
14th
43rd
BPI
66th*
62nd*
KenPom
56th
38th
Torvik
61st
44th
EvanMiya
74th
48th
*Numbers not yet updated as current on ESPN's site.
Team Leaders
West Virginia
Louisville
Points
Javon Small (18.6)
Reyne Smith (14.2)
Rebounds
Amani Hansberry (7.6)
Kasean Pryor (6.6)
Assists
Javon Small (3.6)
Chucky Hepburn (5.2)
Steals
Javon Small (2.6)
Chucky Hepburn (3.8)
Blocks
Eduardo Andre (2.0)
James Scott (1.6)
Scoring
West Virginia
Louisville
Points Per Game
79.2
82.6
Field Goal %
44.6%
46.5%
FGM/FGA Per Game
26.6/59.6
29.2/62.8
Three Point %
35.5%
30.7%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
10.8/30.4
10.0/32.6
Free Throw %
75.2%
72.4%
FTM/FTA Per Game
15.2/20.2
14.2/19.6
Rebounding
West Virginia
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
37.2
38.2
Off. Reb. Per Game
9.4
11.6
Def. Reb. Per Game
27.8
26.6
Rebound Margin
-1.2
0.4
Defense
West Virginia
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
67.0
62.4
Opp. FG%
37.1%
37.5%
Opp. 3PT%
30.4%
30.7%
Steals Per Game
9.2
10.6
Blocks Per Game
7.2
4.6
Turnovers Forced Per Game
14.8
19.8
Ball Handling
West Virginia
Louisville
Assists Per Game
13.0
16.4
Turnovers Per Game
12.4
12.8
Turnover Margin
2.4
7.0
Assis/Turnover Ratio
1.0
1.3
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: This will be added once ESPN's metrics have updated overnight and subsequently have predictions listed.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 58 percent chance to take down the Mountaineers, with a projected final score of 74-72 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +16.76 (38th overall), whereas West Virginia has an adjusted efficiency margin of +13.51 (56th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 56 percent chance to take down the Mountaineers, with a projected final score of 78-76 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .8365 (44th overall), whereas West Virginia has a "Barthag" of .7997 (61st overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 79, West Virginia 71.
(Photo of Chucky Hepburn: Kevin Jairaj - Imagn Images)
