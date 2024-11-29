Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Oklahoma
NASSAU, The Bahamas - Louisville (5-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Oklahoma (6-0, 0-0 SEC) in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Friday, Nov. 29 at 5:30 p.m. EST in The Bahamas. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Sooners:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
Next
Louisville
AP/USAT
NR/NR
NR/NR
SOS
348th*
115th*
SOR
32nd*
40th*
NET
---
---
RPI
64th
30th
BPI
43rd*
42nd*
KenPom
40th
36th
Torvik
53rd
43rd
EvanMiya
49th
29th
*Numbers not yet updated as current on ESPN's site.
Team Leaders
Next
Louisville
Points
Jeremiah Fears (18.0)
Chucky Hepburn (15.0)
Rebounds
Sam Godwin (8.2)
Kasean Pryor (6.8)
Assists
Jeremiah Fears (4.7)
Chucky Hepburn (4.7)
Steals
Jeremiah Fears (2.5)
Chucky Hepburn (4.2)
Blocks
Sam Godwin (0.5)
James Scott (1.5)
Scoring
Next
Louisville
Points Per Game
82.7
82.0
Field Goal %
47.8%
45.8%
FGM/FGA Per Game
28.5/59.7
28.3/61.8
Three Point %
36.5%
29.8%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
9.7/26.5
9.5/31.8
Free Throw %
79.3%
72.5%
FTM/FTA Per Game
16.0/20.2
15.8/21.8
Rebounding
Next
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
35.2
38.7
Off. Reb. Per Game
10.8
12.0
Def. Reb. Per Game
24.3
26.7
Rebound Margin
3.5
1.5
Defense
Next
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
65.2
63.7
Opp. FG%
41.9%
38.6%
Opp. 3PT%
27.5%
31.4%
Steals Per Game
11.0
10.0
Blocks Per Game
2.0
4.5
Turnovers Forced Per Game
16.0
19.2
Ball Handling
Next
Louisville
Assists Per Game
16.3
15.3
Turnovers Per Game
12.0
13.2
Turnover Margin
4.0
6.0
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.4
1.2
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: This will be added once ESPN's metrics have updated overnight and subsequently have predictions listed.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 53 percent chance to take down the Sooners, with a projected final score of 74-73 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +17.56 (36th overall), whereas Oklahoma has an adjusted efficiency margin of +16.41 (40th overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 54 percent chance to take down the Sooners, with a projected final score of 77-76 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .8404 (43rd overall), whereas Oklahoma has a "Barthag" of .8168 (53rd overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 76, Oklahoma 73.
(Photo of Chucky Hepburn: Kevin Jairaj - Imagn Images)
