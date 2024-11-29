Louisville Report

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Oklahoma

The Cardinals take on the Sooners in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.

Matthew McGavic

Nov 28, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) celebrates with teammates during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Imperial Arena at the Atlantis resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) celebrates with teammates during the second half against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Imperial Arena at the Atlantis resort. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

NASSAU, The Bahamas - Louisville (5-1, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Oklahoma (6-0, 0-0 SEC) in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Friday, Nov. 29 at 5:30 p.m. EST in The Bahamas. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Sooners:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

Next

Louisville

AP/USAT

NR/NR

NR/NR

SOS

348th*

115th*

SOR

32nd*

40th*

NET

---

---

RPI

64th

30th

BPI

43rd*

42nd*

KenPom

40th

36th

Torvik

53rd

43rd

EvanMiya

49th

29th

*Numbers not yet updated as current on ESPN's site.

Team Leaders

Next

Louisville

Points

Jeremiah Fears (18.0)

Chucky Hepburn (15.0)

Rebounds

Sam Godwin (8.2)

Kasean Pryor (6.8)

Assists

Jeremiah Fears (4.7)

Chucky Hepburn (4.7)

Steals

Jeremiah Fears (2.5)

Chucky Hepburn (4.2)

Blocks

Sam Godwin (0.5)

James Scott (1.5)

Scoring

Next

Louisville

Points Per Game

82.7

82.0

Field Goal %

47.8%

45.8%

FGM/FGA Per Game

28.5/59.7

28.3/61.8

Three Point %

36.5%

29.8%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

9.7/26.5

9.5/31.8

Free Throw %

79.3%

72.5%

FTM/FTA Per Game

16.0/20.2

15.8/21.8

Rebounding

Next

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

35.2

38.7

Off. Reb. Per Game

10.8

12.0

Def. Reb. Per Game

24.3

26.7

Rebound Margin

3.5

1.5

Defense

Next

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

65.2

63.7

Opp. FG%

41.9%

38.6%

Opp. 3PT%

27.5%

31.4%

Steals Per Game

11.0

10.0

Blocks Per Game

2.0

4.5

Turnovers Forced Per Game

16.0

19.2

Ball Handling

Next

Louisville

Assists Per Game

16.3

15.3

Turnovers Per Game

12.0

13.2

Turnover Margin

4.0

6.0

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.4

1.2

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: This will be added once ESPN's metrics have updated overnight and subsequently have predictions listed.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 53 percent chance to take down the Sooners, with a projected final score of 74-73 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +17.56 (36th overall), whereas Oklahoma has an adjusted efficiency margin of +16.41 (40th overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 54 percent chance to take down the Sooners, with a projected final score of 77-76 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .8404 (43rd overall), whereas Oklahoma has a "Barthag" of .8168 (53rd overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 76, Oklahoma 73.

(Photo of Chucky Hepburn: Kevin Jairaj - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Basketball