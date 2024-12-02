Louisville Report

Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Ole Miss

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Rebels for their Tuesday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Matthew McGavic

Nov 27, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Louisville Cardinals forward Noah Waterman (93) celebrates with Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at the Atlantis Resort.
Nov 27, 2024; Paradise Island, Bahamas, BHS; Louisville Cardinals forward Noah Waterman (93) celebrates with Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at the Atlantis Resort. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (5-2, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Ole Miss (6-1, 0-0 SEC) in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 9:00 p.m. EST in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Rebels:

*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*

Rankings

Ole Miss

Louisville

AP/USAT

23rd/24th

NR/NR

SOS

139th

34th

SOR

25th

43rd

NET

---

---

RPI

54th

33rd

BPI

37th

46th

KenPom

42nd

39th

Torvik

40th

45th

EvanMiya

26th

29th

Team Leaders

Ole Miss

Louisville

Points

Jaylen Murray (14.6)

Chucky Hepburn (14.6)

Rebounds

Two Tied (5.9)

J'Vonne Hadley (7.3)

Assists

Jaylen Murray (4.9)

Chucky Hepburn (4.6)

Steals

Sean Pedulla (2.6)

Chucky Hepburn (4.0)

Blocks

Two Tied (0.6)

James Scott (1.3)

Scoring

Ole Miss

Louisville

Points Per Game

82.6

79.4

Field Goal %

44.6%

44.7%

FGM/FGA Per Game

27.7/62.1

27.7/62.0

Three Point %

36.4%

28.7%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

9.6/26.3

9.1/31.9

Free Throw %

76.4%

70.7%

FTM/FTA Per Game

17.6/23.0

14.9/21.0

Rebounding

Ole Miss

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

35.3

39.4

Off. Reb. Per Game

11.4

13.3

Def. Reb. Per Game

23.9

26.1

Rebound Margin

0.6

4.3

Defense

Ole Miss

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

68.6

64.4

Opp. FG%

43.1%

39.6%

Opp. 3PT%

35.1%

33.1%

Steals Per Game

10.0

9.4

Blocks Per Game

3.7

4.1

Turnovers Forced Per Game

16.7

17.9

Ball Handling

Ole Miss

Louisville

Assists Per Game

15.9

14.9

Turnovers Per Game

8.1

13.3

Turnovers Margin

8.6

4.6

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.9

1.1

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 57.1 percent chance to win against Ole Miss. UofL has a BPI rating of 11.4 (46th overall), whereas OM has a BPI rating of 12.9 (37th overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 64 percent chance to take down the Rebels, with a projected final score of 76-72 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +17.28 (39th overall), whereas Ole Miss has an adjusted efficiency margin of +16.71 (42nd overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 62 percent chance to take down the Rebs, with a projected final score of 78-75 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .8383 (40th overall), whereas Ole Miss has a "Barthag" of .8521 (45th overall).

- Personal Prediction: Louisville 80, Ole Miss 79.

(Photo via Kevin Jairaj - Imagn Images)

