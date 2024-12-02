Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Ole Miss
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (5-2, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Ole Miss (6-1, 0-0 SEC) in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 9:00 p.m. EST in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Rebels:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
Ole Miss
Louisville
AP/USAT
23rd/24th
NR/NR
SOS
139th
34th
SOR
25th
43rd
NET
---
---
RPI
54th
33rd
BPI
37th
46th
KenPom
42nd
39th
Torvik
40th
45th
EvanMiya
26th
29th
Team Leaders
Ole Miss
Louisville
Points
Jaylen Murray (14.6)
Chucky Hepburn (14.6)
Rebounds
Two Tied (5.9)
J'Vonne Hadley (7.3)
Assists
Jaylen Murray (4.9)
Chucky Hepburn (4.6)
Steals
Sean Pedulla (2.6)
Chucky Hepburn (4.0)
Blocks
Two Tied (0.6)
James Scott (1.3)
Scoring
Ole Miss
Louisville
Points Per Game
82.6
79.4
Field Goal %
44.6%
44.7%
FGM/FGA Per Game
27.7/62.1
27.7/62.0
Three Point %
36.4%
28.7%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
9.6/26.3
9.1/31.9
Free Throw %
76.4%
70.7%
FTM/FTA Per Game
17.6/23.0
14.9/21.0
Rebounding
Ole Miss
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
35.3
39.4
Off. Reb. Per Game
11.4
13.3
Def. Reb. Per Game
23.9
26.1
Rebound Margin
0.6
4.3
Defense
Ole Miss
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
68.6
64.4
Opp. FG%
43.1%
39.6%
Opp. 3PT%
35.1%
33.1%
Steals Per Game
10.0
9.4
Blocks Per Game
3.7
4.1
Turnovers Forced Per Game
16.7
17.9
Ball Handling
Ole Miss
Louisville
Assists Per Game
15.9
14.9
Turnovers Per Game
8.1
13.3
Turnovers Margin
8.6
4.6
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.9
1.1
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 57.1 percent chance to win against Ole Miss. UofL has a BPI rating of 11.4 (46th overall), whereas OM has a BPI rating of 12.9 (37th overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 64 percent chance to take down the Rebels, with a projected final score of 76-72 in favor of UofL. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +17.28 (39th overall), whereas Ole Miss has an adjusted efficiency margin of +16.71 (42nd overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 62 percent chance to take down the Rebs, with a projected final score of 78-75 in favor of UofL. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .8383 (40th overall), whereas Ole Miss has a "Barthag" of .8521 (45th overall).
- Personal Prediction: Louisville 80, Ole Miss 79.
(Photo via Kevin Jairaj - Imagn Images)
