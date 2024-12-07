Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Duke

Louisville Report

Take a look at how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Devils for their Sunday matchup, and who the statistical models favor:

Dec 3, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) shoots against Mississippi Rebels guard Davon Barnes (7) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mississippi defeated Louisville 86-63. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (5-3, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Duke (6-2, 0-0 ACC) in their ACC opener on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 6:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Devils:

Rankings

Duke

Louisville

AP/USAT

9th/9th

RV/NR

SOS

17th

19th

SOR

13th

62nd

NET

4th

61st

RPI

25th

47th

BPI

2nd

59th

KenPom

3rd

53rd

Torvik

1st

56th

EvanMiya

3rd

50th

Team Leaders

Duke

Louisville

Points

Cooper Flagg (16.6)

Chucky Hepburn (15.1)

Rebounds

Cooper Flagg (8.8)

J'Vonne Hadley (7.5)

Assists

Cooper Flagg (4.1)

Chucky Hepburn (4.5)

Steals

Maliq Brown (2.0)

Chucky Hepburn (3.5)

Blocks

Cooper Flagg (1.5)

James Scott (1.3)

Scoring

Duke

Louisville

Points Per Game

81.1

77.4

Field Goal %

46.7%

43.4%

FGM/FGA Per Game

28.8/61.5

26.6/61.4

Three Point %

36.6%

27.3%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

10.9/29.8

8.6/31.6

Free Throw %

71.3%

70.1%

FTM/FTA Per Game

12.8/17.9

15.5/22.1

Rebounding

Duke

Louisville

Rebounds Per Game

40.4

39.3

Off. Reb. Per Game

11.9

13.8

Def. Reb. Per Game

28.5

25.5

Rebound Margin

6.9

4.6

Defense

Duke

Louisville

Opp. Points Per Game

61.0

67.1

Opp. FG%

36.6%

41.9%

Opp. 3PT%

29.2%

33.9%

Steals Per Game

9.1

8.5

Blocks Per Game

4.1

3.8

Turnovers Forced Per Game

14.0

16.6

Ball Handling

Duke

Louisville

Assists Per Game

16.6

14.0

Turnovers Per Game

10.6

13.1

Turnover Margin

3.4

3.5

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.6

1.1

Predictions

ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 18.7 percent chance to win against Duke. UofL has a BPI rating of 10.0 (59th overall), whereas DU has a BPI rating of 21.9 (2nd overall).

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 25 percent chance to take down the Blue Devils, with a projected final score of 74-66 in favor of Duke. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +14.52 (53rd overall), whereas Duke has an adjusted efficiency margin of +30.57 (3rd overall).

- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 22 percent chance to take down the Devils, with a projected final score of 75-67 in favor of Duke. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .8140 (56th overall), whereas Duke has a "Barthag" of .9663 (1st overall).

- Personal Prediction: Duke 78, Louisville 65.

(Photo of Khani Rooths: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

