Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Duke
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville (5-3, 0-0 ACC) is set to face Duke (6-2, 0-0 ACC) in their ACC opener on Sunday, Dec. 8 at 6:00 p.m. EST at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Blue Devils:
*Mobile users can scroll left and right on the tables below*
Rankings
Duke
Louisville
AP/USAT
9th/9th
RV/NR
SOS
17th
19th
SOR
13th
62nd
NET
4th
61st
RPI
25th
47th
BPI
2nd
59th
KenPom
3rd
53rd
Torvik
1st
56th
EvanMiya
3rd
50th
Team Leaders
Duke
Louisville
Points
Cooper Flagg (16.6)
Chucky Hepburn (15.1)
Rebounds
Cooper Flagg (8.8)
J'Vonne Hadley (7.5)
Assists
Cooper Flagg (4.1)
Chucky Hepburn (4.5)
Steals
Maliq Brown (2.0)
Chucky Hepburn (3.5)
Blocks
Cooper Flagg (1.5)
James Scott (1.3)
Scoring
Duke
Louisville
Points Per Game
81.1
77.4
Field Goal %
46.7%
43.4%
FGM/FGA Per Game
28.8/61.5
26.6/61.4
Three Point %
36.6%
27.3%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
10.9/29.8
8.6/31.6
Free Throw %
71.3%
70.1%
FTM/FTA Per Game
12.8/17.9
15.5/22.1
Rebounding
Duke
Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
40.4
39.3
Off. Reb. Per Game
11.9
13.8
Def. Reb. Per Game
28.5
25.5
Rebound Margin
6.9
4.6
Defense
Duke
Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
61.0
67.1
Opp. FG%
36.6%
41.9%
Opp. 3PT%
29.2%
33.9%
Steals Per Game
9.1
8.5
Blocks Per Game
4.1
3.8
Turnovers Forced Per Game
14.0
16.6
Ball Handling
Duke
Louisville
Assists Per Game
16.6
14.0
Turnovers Per Game
10.6
13.1
Turnover Margin
3.4
3.5
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.6
1.1
Predictions
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 18.7 percent chance to win against Duke. UofL has a BPI rating of 10.0 (59th overall), whereas DU has a BPI rating of 21.9 (2nd overall).
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 25 percent chance to take down the Blue Devils, with a projected final score of 74-66 in favor of Duke. Louisville has an adjusted efficiency margin of +14.52 (53rd overall), whereas Duke has an adjusted efficiency margin of +30.57 (3rd overall).
- Torvik Prediction: Per BartTorvik.com, the Cards have a 22 percent chance to take down the Devils, with a projected final score of 75-67 in favor of Duke. Louisville has a "Barthag" of .8140 (56th overall), whereas Duke has a "Barthag" of .9663 (1st overall).
- Personal Prediction: Duke 78, Louisville 65.
(Photo of Khani Rooths: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
