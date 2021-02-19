Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. North Carolina
(Photo of Garrison Brooks, Malik Williams: Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports)
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Louisville (11-4, 6-3 ACC) is set to face North Carolina (13-7, 7-5 ACC) on Saturday, Feb. 20th at 6:00 p.m. EST at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tar Heels:
- Rankings:
|North Carolina
|Louisville
AP/Coaches
RV/NR
RV/RV
NET
51st
33rd
RPI
36th
26th
SOS
55th
37th
KenPom
42nd
33rd
Sagarin
31st
24th
- Team Leaders:
|North Carolina
|Louisville
Points
Armando Bacot (11.8)
Carlik Jones (17.4)
Rebounds
Day'Ron Sharpe (7.8)
Jae'Lyn Withers (7.6)
Assists
Caleb Love (3.6)
Carlik Jones (4.9)
Steals
Leaky Black (1.3)
Carlik Jones (1.4)
Blocks
Garrison Brooks (0.9)
JJ Traynor (0.7)
- Scoring:
|North Carolina
|Louisville
Points Per Game
73.2
69.5
Field Goal %
43.5%
45.2%
FGM/FGA Per Game
27.0/62.0
25.0/55.3
Three Point %
31.0%
31.9%
3PTM/3PTA Per Game
5.2/16.8
5.5/17.3
Free Throw %
66.0%
72.3%
FTM/FTA Per Game
14.1/21.3
13.9/19.3
- Rebounding:
|North Carolina
|Louisville
Rebounds Per Game
42.7
38.3
Off. Reb. Per Game
15.0
10.3
Def. Reb Per Game
27.7
28.1
Rebound Margin
+10.9
+6.1
- Defense:
|North Carolina
|Louisville
Opp. Points Per Game
69.5
64.2
Opp. FG%
42.7%
40.1%
Opp. 3PT%
36.5%
30.9%
Steals Per Game
6.9
4.9
Turnovers Forced Per Game
13.3
11.7
Blocks Per Game
3.9
2.1
- Ball Handling:
|North Carolina
|Louisville
Assists Per Game
15.2
11.5
Turnovers Per Game
14.4
12.0
Turnover Margin
-1.1
-0.3
Assist/Turnover Ratio
1.1
1.0
- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 37.3% chance to win against North Carolina.
- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 45% chance to take down the Tar Heels, with a projected final score of 69-68 in favor of North Carolina. By current metrics, Louisville is expected to drop four of their final five games of the regular season.
- Personal Prediction: North Carolina 70, Louisville 65.
