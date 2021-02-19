FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. North Carolina

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Tar Heels, and who the statistical models favor.
(Photo of Garrison Brooks, Malik Williams: Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Louisville (11-4, 6-3 ACC) is set to face North Carolina (13-7, 7-5 ACC) on Saturday, Feb. 20th at 6:00 p.m. EST at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tar Heels:

- Rankings:

North CarolinaLouisville

AP/Coaches

RV/NR

RV/RV

NET

51st

33rd

RPI

36th

26th

SOS

55th

37th

KenPom

42nd

33rd

Sagarin

31st

24th

- Team Leaders:

North CarolinaLouisville

Points

Armando Bacot (11.8)

Carlik Jones (17.4)

Rebounds

Day'Ron Sharpe (7.8)

Jae'Lyn Withers (7.6)

Assists

Caleb Love (3.6)

Carlik Jones (4.9)

Steals

Leaky Black (1.3)

Carlik Jones (1.4)

Blocks

Garrison Brooks (0.9)

JJ Traynor (0.7)

- Scoring:

North CarolinaLouisville

Points Per Game

73.2

69.5

Field Goal %

43.5%

45.2%

FGM/FGA Per Game

27.0/62.0

25.0/55.3

Three Point %

31.0%

31.9%

3PTM/3PTA Per Game

5.2/16.8

5.5/17.3

Free Throw %

66.0%

72.3%

FTM/FTA Per Game

14.1/21.3

13.9/19.3

- Rebounding:

North CarolinaLouisville

Rebounds Per Game

42.7

38.3

Off. Reb. Per Game

15.0

10.3

Def. Reb Per Game

27.7

28.1

Rebound Margin

+10.9

+6.1

- Defense:

North CarolinaLouisville

Opp. Points Per Game

69.5

64.2

Opp. FG%

42.7%

40.1%

Opp. 3PT%

36.5%

30.9%

Steals Per Game

6.9

4.9

Turnovers Forced Per Game

13.3

11.7

Blocks Per Game

3.9

2.1

- Ball Handling:

North CarolinaLouisville

Assists Per Game

15.2

11.5

Turnovers Per Game

14.4

12.0

Turnover Margin

-1.1

-0.3

Assist/Turnover Ratio

1.1

1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 37.3% chance to win against North Carolina.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 45% chance to take down the Tar Heels, with a projected final score of 69-68 in favor of North Carolina. By current metrics, Louisville is expected to drop four of their final five games of the regular season.

- Personal Prediction: North Carolina 70, Louisville 65.

