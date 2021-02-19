Tale of The Tape & Prediction: Louisville vs. North Carolina

See how the Cardinals stack up against the Tar Heels, and who the statistical models favor.

(Photo of Garrison Brooks, Malik Williams: Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Louisville (11-4, 6-3 ACC) is set to face North Carolina (13-7, 7-5 ACC) on Saturday, Feb. 20th at 6:00 p.m. EST at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Here's how the Cardinals stack up against the Tar Heels:

- Rankings:

North Carolina Louisville AP/Coaches RV/NR RV/RV NET 51st 33rd RPI 36th 26th SOS 55th 37th KenPom 42nd 33rd Sagarin 31st 24th

- Team Leaders:

North Carolina Louisville Points Armando Bacot (11.8) Carlik Jones (17.4) Rebounds Day'Ron Sharpe (7.8) Jae'Lyn Withers (7.6) Assists Caleb Love (3.6) Carlik Jones (4.9) Steals Leaky Black (1.3) Carlik Jones (1.4) Blocks Garrison Brooks (0.9) JJ Traynor (0.7)

- Scoring:

North Carolina Louisville Points Per Game 73.2 69.5 Field Goal % 43.5% 45.2% FGM/FGA Per Game 27.0/62.0 25.0/55.3 Three Point % 31.0% 31.9% 3PTM/3PTA Per Game 5.2/16.8 5.5/17.3 Free Throw % 66.0% 72.3% FTM/FTA Per Game 14.1/21.3 13.9/19.3

- Rebounding:

North Carolina Louisville Rebounds Per Game 42.7 38.3 Off. Reb. Per Game 15.0 10.3 Def. Reb Per Game 27.7 28.1 Rebound Margin +10.9 +6.1

- Defense:

North Carolina Louisville Opp. Points Per Game 69.5 64.2 Opp. FG% 42.7% 40.1% Opp. 3PT% 36.5% 30.9% Steals Per Game 6.9 4.9 Turnovers Forced Per Game 13.3 11.7 Blocks Per Game 3.9 2.1

- Ball Handling:

North Carolina Louisville Assists Per Game 15.2 11.5 Turnovers Per Game 14.4 12.0 Turnover Margin -1.1 -0.3 Assist/Turnover Ratio 1.1 1.0

- ESPN Prediction: Per ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 37.3% chance to win against North Carolina.

- KenPom Prediction: Per KenPom.com, the Cardinals have a 45% chance to take down the Tar Heels, with a projected final score of 69-68 in favor of North Carolina. By current metrics, Louisville is expected to drop four of their final five games of the regular season.

- Personal Prediction: North Carolina 70, Louisville 65.

