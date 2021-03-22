Louisville's Three Biggest Offseason Transfer Needs

These are the three types of players that the Cardinals need to pursue in the transfer portal in advance of the 2021-22 season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Many knew that the Louisville men's basketball program was already going to be busy working the transfer portal before the offseason even began, but if head coach Chris Mack wasn't already scouring the portal, he certainly is now.

After it was announced that assistant coach Dino Gaudio's contract would not be renewed past the Apr. 30 deadline, Class of 2021 signees Bobby Pettiford and Eric Van Der Heijden both asked to be released from their National Letters of Intent. Gaudio served as the lead recruiter for both.

As a result, Louisville is currently in line to have 12 players that will count against the 13-man scholarship limit for the 2021-22 season. This doesn't even take into account more potential departures from the program via either the transfer portal or NBA Draft.

The transfer portal is already chock full of potential players to bring in, and it is only expected to get larger once the NCAA Tournament ends, or once teams currently participating get eliminated.

But what type of players should Louisville look for in the portal? Here are their three biggest needs:

Backcourt Depth/Primarily Ball Handler

Even right now, Louisville's backcourt is thin. Starters Carlik Jones and David Johnson are not guaranteed to return, and Mack has already gone on record that he does not think Charles Minlend will be back.

Beyond those three, Louisville will only have Josh Nickelberry, who averaged just 2.8 points per game and shot just 22.2% last season, Dre Davis, who is more of a small forward than a two-guard, and JUCO signee El Ellis who will be a newcomer.

Mack already highlighted how their desire to play at a fast pace is hampered severely by their backcourt depth. Due to injuries and a depth chart drop off, both Jones and Johnson ranked in the top ten in minutes played in the ACC, with Jones' 37:33 topping the league and placing ninth in the nation.

If the Cardinals truly want to play faster, or give themselves a better chance down the stretch in games, building their backcourt depth is a good first start.

Another Shooter

It's no secret that Louisville struggled to shoot the basketball last season. The Cardinals shot just 43.1% from the field, which ranks just 219th in Division I, and 30.8% on three-point attempts, a mark that ranks 297th.

Louisville is already starting to address these needs by bringing in Matt Cross, a forward from Miami who shot 44.9% from the field and a team-best 40.0% on three-point attempts during his freshman year.

While adding Cross certainly helps, he alone is not enough to fix the Cardinals' shooting woes. Bringing in another shooting guard, a wing who can shoot such as Cross, or even both would put Louisville in a much better position.

A True Center

Malik Williams' decision to come back for a final season completely changes Louisville's complexion for the 2021-22 season, as he is their defensive anchor and provides a stout presence in the post.

That being said, Louisville still needs another true center on the roster. It's hard to envision Gabe Wiznitzer playing a plethora of meaningful minutes next season, we're not sure how Roosevelt Wheeler will look on the heels of his achilles injury, and Aidan Igiehon transferred out.

Not only that, but adding another high-level center will all but ensure that Jae'Lyn Withers will get to stay at his natural position of power forward. Considering Withers went 3-6 on threes during the three games Williams got to play, it could also in a way help Louisville's shooting issues.

