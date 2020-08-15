Three Former Cards taking part in NBA Playoffs

The NBA might have had to temporarily pause their season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as confine all teams to a singular location once it resumed, but the 2020 iteration of the NBA Playoffs have finally arrived.

The quest for the sacred Larry O'Brien Trophy begins Saturday, August 14 down in the NBA's "bubble" in Orlando, FL., and three former Louisville Cardinals have a shot at it.

Memphis Grizzlies center Gorgui Dieng, Los Angeles Clippers power forward Montrezl Harrell and Utah Jazz shooting guard Donovan Mitchell will all be leading their respective teams through the playoffs for a shot at their first NBA title.

First on the docket is Dieng. Following some late-season seeding drama with the Western Conference, the Grizzlies locked themselves into the ninth seed and a matchup with the eighth-seeded Portland Trailblazers in the leagues first ever play-in series.

Game one is slated for Saturday, August 14 at 2:30pm EST on ABC. Memphis must win this to force a winner-take-all game on Sunday at 4:30 on ESPN, whereas Portland needs to only win once. The winner will advance to face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in a best-of-seven series starting Tuesday at 9:00pm EST on ABC.

After being traded to the Grizzlies back in February from the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dieng has carved himself a niche role as the backup center behind Jonas Valanciunas. in 17 games with Memphis, he is averaging 7.2 points and 5.8 rebounds over 18.7 minutes played.

Next week begins the more traditional start of the playoffs, where we will see both Harrell & Mitchell begin their respective runs at the championship on Monday, August 17. Mitchell's No. 6 seeded Jazz will begin their best-of-seven series against the No. 3 seeded Denver Nuggets at 1:30pm EST on ESPN, whereas Harrell's No. 2 seeded Clippers will start their series against the No. 7 seeded Dallas Mavericks at 9:00pm EST on ESPN.

The 2019-20 season marked the first time in Mitchell's career that he was named an NBA All-Star, and it was for good reason. Starting in 69 of the Jazz's 72 games, he is averaging 24.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists while shooting 44.9% from the field & 36.6% from three-point range - all of which are career highs. This comes after both he and teammate Rudy Gobert both tested positive for COVID-19 back on March 11, prompting the NBA shutdown.

Harrell missed out on being an All-Star like Mitchell, but he is in great standing to potentially win Sixth Man of the Year. In 63 games and two starts, he is averaging 18.6 points and 7.1 rebounds per game behind Clippers starting center Ivica Zubac. He has not played a game in the NBA's restart, after he left the bubble to tend to his grandmother who passed away last week. However he has since returned to the bubble, and is anticipated to resume play when the postseason begins.

Below is the full First Round Playoff schedule for all three Cardinals participating:

No. 8 Portland Trail Blazers vs. No. 9 Memphis Grizzlies

Game 1: Saturday, August 15 at 2:30pm EST - ABC

Game 2: Sunday, August 16 at 4:30pm EST - ESPN*

No. 2 Los Angeles Clippers vs. No. 7 Dallas Mavericks

Game 1: Monday, August 17 at 9:00pm EST - ESPN

Game 2: Wednesday, August 19 at 9:00pm EST - TNT

Game 3: Friday, August 21 at 9:00pm EST - TNT

Game 4: Sunday, August 23 at 3:30pm EST - ABC

Game 5: Tuesday, August 25 at TBD - TBD*

Game 6: Thursday, August 27 at TBD - ESPN*

Game 7: Saturday, August 29 at TBD - TNT*

No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 6 Utah Jazz

Game 1: Monday, August 17 at 1:30pm EST - ESPN

Game 2: Wednesday, August 19 at 4:00pm EST - TNT

Game 3: Friday, August 21 at 4:00pm EST - TNT

Game 4: Sunday, August 23 at 9:00pm EST - TNT

Game 5: Tuesday, August 25 at TBD - TBD*

Game 6: Thursday, August 27 at TBD - ESPN*

Game 7: Saturday, August 29 at TBD - TNT*

*If Necessary

